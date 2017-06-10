The Yankees scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Orioles 16–3 at Yankee Stadium. The victory clinched the weekend series against their AL East rivals and pushed the Yankees to 13 games over .500 for the first time this season.

Yankees starter Luis Severino was dominant. He did not allow a base runner until the fifth inning, when Mark Trumbo drew a lead-off walk on a 3-2 pitch. The no-hitter was broken up two batters later when Trey Mancini singled to right. Both runners were left stranded, and a lead-off walk to Ruben Tejada in the sixth was negated on a double play. Chris Davis hit a solo homer with two outs in the seventh to spoil the shutout bid.

Severino was relieved to start the eighth inning and finished with a terrific line score. He allowed only one run on two hits, while walking two and striking out eight over seven innings. With the win, he is now 5–2 on the season.

The Yankees scored 16 runs on 18 hits — including five home runs. Every Yankees starter had at least one hit and scored at least one run.

With two outs in the first inning, Aaron Judge hit a solo shot just inside the left field foul pole to give the Yankees a 1–0 lead. The home run had an exit velocity of 121.1 miles per hour, a new Statcast record.

Matt Holliday followed Judge's blast with a single, and advanced to third on a Starlin Castro double. Gary Sanchez singled them both home, and Didi Gregarius followed with a two-run home run. Just like that, the Yankees had scored five runs in the span of nine pitches. The Yankees added one more run in the first when Chase Headley drew a four-pitch walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Chris Carter single.

The Yankees chased Orioles starter Chris Tillman in the second with three more runs. After issuing a pair of four-pitch walks to Judge and Holliday, Tillman threw a 3-0 pitch to Castro that was promptly deposited into the bleachers for a three-run home run. Tillman was pulled after giving up a total of nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks, while only recording four outs. Tillman now has an 8.01 ERA, the worst in baseball for a starting pitcher.

The Yankees added three more runs in the fourth. Aaron Hicks walked, Judge singled, and Holliday hit a three-run home run. In the fifth, Judge hit a two-run double to give the Yankees a 14–0 lead. He finished 3-for-4 with a walk, a homer, three runs scored, and three runs batted in.

Gary Sanchez hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eight to give the Yankees a 16–2 lead. Sanchez finished 3-for-4, with a walk, a homer, two runs scored, and four runs batted in.

Holliday finished 3-for-4 with a walk, a homer, three runs scored, and three runs batted in. Castro finished 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored, and three runs batted in.

Yankees reliever Giovanny Gallegos gave up a solo home run to Joey Rickard in the top of the eighth, and Tommy Layne gave up a run in the ninth to make the final score 16–3.

The Yankees have now won four straight. They have outscored opponents 41–6 during this winning streak. This is the 20th time the Yankees have scored eight or more runs in a game this season, more than any other team in baseball. They've done it seven times in the last 13 games, including the last four games in a row.

The Yankees go for the series sweep tomorrow, sending out Chad Green to make the start. Before today's game, rumors swirled that Domingo German would be called up to make his first MLB start. Joe Girardi was likely waiting to see how the bullpen would be used in tonight's game before making a decision.

Masahiro Tanaka was originally scheduled to make Sunday's start. But Girardi had previously said that Tanaka would be pushed back to Monday at Anaheim.

Kevin Gausman (3–4, 5.86 ERA) takes the hill for Baltimore tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm EDT.