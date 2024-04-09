New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins: Carlos Rodón vs. A.J. Puk

After yesterday’s 121-minute dusting of the Miami Marlins, I think we’d all take a repeat performance as the Yankees look to secure their fourth consecutive series win to open 2024. The only real change to the lineup that put up seven runs yesterday is swapping Austin Wells into the catcher spot, putting a lefty-on-lefty challenge for him against Marlins starter A.J. Puk.

Puk is in the midst of a move to the starting rotation as Miami deals with multiple starters on the IL. The club’s been careful with his usage, allowing him a two-inning start to open the season and then a four-inning outing, with a goal of getting him into the fifth tonight. He has walked more than a quarter of batters faced in those two starts, however, and the “grind it down” approach we’ve seen the Yankees take so far this year might be the last thing a pitcher struggling with location needs.

Carlos Rodón will look to mirror Nestor Cortes’ eight-inning, shutout performance last night as he continues to reset from his terrible 2023. The topline results have been there, with a 2.79 ERA on the year but a fairly pedestrian 1.76 WHIP. Preventing baserunners is the name of the game for Rodón tonight.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports Florida

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

