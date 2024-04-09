Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/9/24

The Yankee offense couldn’t be eclipsed on Monday, as the fourth inning broke through big time with three-run homers by Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto. That was all that Nestor Cortes needed on the night, cruising for eight shutout innings in easily the most dominant performance the Yankees have had in this young season (and it went by fast to boot). Now they’re on the verge of another series win to start the year, and potentially becoming the first team to double-digit wins depending on what the Pirates of all teams do earlier in the day.

We’ve got a lot to get through before all of that, however. First up on the docket is Smith laying down the first week in review for the minor leagues, padded with in-depth looks at a lot of the names to watch for each level of the organization. Nick A. follows up with a profile on Ben Rice, the out-of-nowhere offensive machine that emerged last year, and Sam goes over the out-of-town results from Monday. Jeff covers the 1999 team winning on the inaugural Yogi Berra day in standout fashion, and later Esteban covers Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam from Sunday in the At-Bat of the Week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Florida

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think that the team has made a genuine change to how often they’re starting the full regular lineup, or do you need to see it continue for a while?

2. What did you think of this year’s NCAA basketball tournaments, now that South Carolina and UConn have been crowned for the women’s and men’s respectively?