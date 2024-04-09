Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros salvage a split, Rays shut out

The Yankees shut out the Marlins in a brisk two-hour game in the Bronx, while Juan Soto launched his first home run in the Bronx. It was a shorter schedule around the league on a Monday, but the Yankees continued to defend and build upon their early lead in the East. The Orioles and Red Sox were idle, but let’s look at how some of the other games around the league shaped up.

Houston Astros (4-7) 10, Texas Rangers (6-4) 5

In what was ultimately a two-two split in the four-game Lone Star series, the Astros took the final pair of games. After a pitching showcase on Sunday, Houston just out slugged the Rangers on Monday, putting a 10 spot on the scoreboard.

Things looked grim for the ‘Stros early on — they scored two runs in the top half, but Blair Henley allowed five runs right back to Texas in just a third of an inning. It was Henley’s big league debut on short notice after Framber Valdez was scratched suddenly before gametime, and though it was a rough one, the Houston bats had his back.

Despite all of this, after two Yordan Alvarez at-bats, the game was tied up, starting with a two-run bomb, his fourth on the young season, and an RBI double in the fourth. Kyle Tucker gave them the lead with a two-run single later that inning. In the fifth, Victor Caratini put this game to bed with a three-run shot to put Houston up 10-5.

Despite the disaster start from Henley, the Astros’ bullpen worked 8.2 scoreless innings once they were called upon, helping them split last year’s ALCS rematch.

Los Angeles Angels (6-4) 5, Tampa Bay Rays (5-6) 0

For the second time in three games, an Angels starter tossed a gem against an AL East opponent. Tyler Anderson continued his sterling start to the 2024 season with seven innings of shutout ball, his second such start of this year, while he struck out three and allowed just four hits.

In what is hopefully the full Mike Trout renaissance, he began the scoring with a triple in the first, and then blasted his league-lead tying fifth homer of the season in the third inning. Trout, contrary to many times in his career, was not alone in this one either. Taylor Ward went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Anthony Rendon continued his effort to buck his years-long slump with three knocks as well.

The top five hitters in the Halos lineup went a combined 11-for 20 in this one, and their starter kept the Rays off the board for seven innings — that’s a good recipe for a win. The Rays tacked on a run at the end but ultimately fell 7-1, despite a hit from all but one of their starting players Monday night.

Other Games

Toronto Blue Jays (5-6) 5, Seattle Mariners (4-7) 2: In a solid pitching matchup of Luis Castillo and José Berríos, Toronto’s righthander got the upper hand as he tossed 6.2 shutout innings with 6 Ks. Berríos has given up just three earned runs over 18.2 innings in his three starts this season. Davis Schneider knocked in two of the Jays’ five runs, which was enough for them to get past the Mariners despite a couple of late homers from J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh.