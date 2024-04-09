Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Giancarlo Stanton (4/7)

It’s hard not to hold your breath every single time Giancarlo Stanton steps to the plate. Who he is this year will have a direct impact on whether this offense is good or great. On top of that, he is going to be around a while. Getting production from him would be huge! So far, it’s been a very odd shape, but he is off to a good start due to his heater this past weekend. In fact, his grand slam on Sunday is this week’s winner for At-Bat of the Week.

With the Yanks coming off a Saturday victory, they were looking to claim their third consecutive series to start the year. Stanton had been fantastic the night before and had a chance to extend his hot hitting with the bases juiced and two outs. Here is how it played out:

Pitch 1 (0-0. four-seamer)

Keeping your composure as a hitter when you get a call like this to start an at-bat can be extremely frustrating, but you have to shake it off and lock in. You can’t get the pitch back and now you have fewer opportunities to make your best swing. This is the exact scenario where you’d hear a coach preach a short-term memory.

Pitch 2 (0-1, four-seamer)

Even through Stanton’s struggled in the first two series, it was a big positive to see his feet firmly in the ground throughout his swings. This foul back was reminiscent of those. He was slightly late and got beat, but it was a very good swing. He was in a tough situation now even after the good swing. Going down 0-2 with it in the back of your head that you might have to expand the zone to not go down looking is a conflicting feeling.

Pitch 3 (0-2, four-seamer)

I’m trying hard to not overreact, but this feels like a pitch Stanton would have chased last year. The first pitch was called a strike in this zone and he just took a hack at a high heater. To be this unphased by the pitch was a great sign for Stanton. He had a great handle on an area of the zone that has plagued him for a while. Bowden Francis was forced to go to a different option with the next pitch.

Pitch 4 (1-2, curveball)

If you’re cheating on a high fastball, this pitch has chase written all over it. It came out of the same slot as the heaters and had the big break under the zone. This take shows Stanton was reacting and not cheating. The swing-swing-swing-take mentality is where he needs to stay. He did a great job getting the count even and put himself in another fastball scenario.

Pitch 5 (2-2, four-seamer)

Oooof. This was a carbon copy of the 0-1 swing. Thankfully the wind was swirling and took this out of play. Not even Stanton was sure that would make it to the seats. It was surprising to see Francis go back to this location, given Stanton’s timing and swing quality on previous pitches. But it’s been clear for a couple years now that pitchers will spam high heaters against Stanton and wait for him to prove it. I’m not exactly sure that would have been the approach I’d take. Francis throws a slider and splitter. Giving a different look seemed like the appropriate idea, but hey, to each their own.

Pitch 6 (2-2, four-seamer)

Right back to the heater, and 110 mph over the fence it sailed. Being on time at release is a major key for Stanton. His ultra bat speed can only play if his feet are in the ground. On the foul balls back, he was a hair too late. Even though this pitch was on the black inner third, he was ready to fire his barrel because of the slight adjustment. Yeah, Francis doesn’t have big time velocity, but if this is what Stanton is going to do to 93, then he will make Yankees fans (and himself) very happy.