Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/9/24

ESPN | Jorge Castillo: Major League Baseball and the Players Association have been sniping back and forth at each other about the pitch clock over the past few days due to the recent spate of big-name elbow injuries, which may have just taken Astros ace Framber Valdez as the latest victim yesterday. Before that news even came out though, Gerrit Cole (nursing his own ailment) chimed in during Yankees pregame, comparing the situation to divorced parents yelling at each other.

Cole doesn’t sound like the biggest fan of the pitch clock and he criticized the league in part for jumping to conclusions over one year of data, but all the same, he called on both sides to take a step back and realize that there’s a lot at play here beyond just that.

Cole argued the pitch clock is just one variable introduced in recent years that could have negatively impacted pitchers. He noted the shortened ramp-ups before the 2020 and 2022 seasons, the crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances for grip and the industry’s relentless arms race to throw harder and spin the ball more than ever as other possible elements.

“I think it’s just irresponsible for either side to say any one of those things definitely has no impact on pitchers’ elbows or shoulders,” Cole said. “That’s not helpful.”

Fox Sports | Deesha Thosar: There have already been a few profiles of Juan Soto’s first experiences in New York, but Thosar’s piece for Fox Sports is the best one I’ve read yet. There are stories of Soto and Gleyber Torres going to Washington Heights in the middle of the night after a flight from Arizona (and before an offday) to get some late-night eats and haircuts, coach Luis Rojas’ first impressions of Soto, and the superstar’s assimilation into the Yankees’ clubhouse. Everyone’s excited to have him around.

Yankees Magazine | Nathan Maciborski: During the offseason, Maciborski met up with Clay Holmes at his offseason home in Tennessee, and in addition to the closer walking him through his workout regimen and routines, he also demonstrated the kind of unflappability that makes him such a good fit for the ninth. Holmes is great at going with the flow in any situation, whether it’s battling tough hitters with his sinker or just patiently waiting for an author to get to the right location and for his food to actually come out. (The details of Holmes’ routines and extended thoughts about closing are the more insightful aspects, but I just found those latter bits amusing.)

As noted here, the Yankees made a small bullpen roster move, optioning Jake Cousins in favor of fresh arm Josh Maciejewski, who hadn’t played in the majors before debuting last night. Triple-A arm Clayton Andrews was designated for assignment to make room for the 28-year-old lefty.

Maciejewski got to close out the Yankees’ shortest game since June 12, 1992 — a notable month in Yankees history thanks to one Derek Jeter.

The last Yankees game that finished in 2:01 or less (6/12/92) happened 11 days after the Yankees drafted a high school shortstop of some renown pic.twitter.com/XN1rHG7PHw — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) April 9, 2024

