1999 Yankees Diary, April 9: Yankees win rain-shortened home opener

Fresh off their first series win of the year coming against the Oakland Athletics, the Yankees came back home looking to show out for their fans in the home opening series against the Detroit Tigers. In the first game of the series, they did just that with an outburst on offense, David Cone on the mound, and a legend back in town.

April 9: Yankees 12, Tigers 2 (box score)

Record: 3-1 (1.0 GB)

The final game of the opening series against the Athletics was a pitching duel, with Ramiro Mendoza coming out on the right side of the result, pitching eight shutout innings to the tune of a 4-0 Yankees win. However, in the home opener, the Yankees bats decided to put on a show for the fans to begin a season with plenty of expectations.

For the second game in a row, the top of the lineup wasn’t necessarily the catalyst of the offense. However, they were able to get on base and score four of the 12 runs. The middle infielders, Chuck Knoblauch and Derek Jeter, counted for three of the four, with Paul O’Neill scoring the fourth. Jeter and O’Neill worked four walks total from the two and three-holes in the lineup.

But the five through nine hitters of the lineup were extremely impressive against the Tigers pitching. No. 5 hitter Tino Martinez, who had three plate appearances that resulted in two walks (and two runs off those two walks) and a solo home run, was just the start. DH Chili Davis had the highlight of the day in the batting order, going 4-for-4 with four RBI on a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning and three runs scored himself.

Best of all, the slam was predicted by Yogi Berra himself. He was back at Yankee Stadium for the first time in 14 years, as owner George Steinbrenner had finally made amends with the Hall of Fame catcher following their long feud. Berra visited the Yankees’ TV booth and felt good about Chili batting with the bases loaded.

Amazing. The bottom three hitters in the order — Chad Curtis, Scott Brosius, and Joe Girardi — also added five RBI despite going 3-for-12 in the aggregate.

On the pitching side of things, David Cone did exactly the job he was expected to do, despite having a bit of control issues over the course of his 5.1 innings pitched. He only allowed one hit and one run with six strikeouts, but he walked seven batters on 102 pitches. By season’s end, seven walks would be the highest Cone allowed in a single game, first doing it in this game and then hitting that mark on May 6th against the Minnesota Twins.

Jason Grimsley would be the only reliever called on for the day, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing only two hits, two runs, and striking out one batter. The two runs came off a home run by Bobby Higginson in the top of the seventh inning to deep right field.

You might have noticed, though, that the two pitchers didn't throw nine innings in total. Well, that’s because the game was eventually called due to rain. Since the two teams had already played a sufficient number of innings, the result was finalized at the seventh-inning mark.

By the time the game was called for the rain, the Yankees had made their lead 12-3, and considering the pitching performances taking place, it’s hard to imagine that the Tigers lineup would be able to get anything substantial going with two innings left to play at that point. However, the rain could explain why Cone walked so many batters, as it’s obviously hard to get as much grip on the ball as necessary. It still makes the outing from both hurlers arguably more impressive.

The Yankees had two games remaining in the series against the Tigers after the drubbing in this first game, but setting the tone with 12 runs and only allowing three hits is the way you want to start the season at home.

