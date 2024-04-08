New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins: Jesús Luzardo vs. Nestor Cortes

After taking two of three against the Blue Jays over the weekend, the Yankees welcome the Miami Marlins to the Bronx, 17 years after the same two teams opened interleague regular season play across all of MLB. The Marlins have gotten off to a dreadful 1-9 start in 2024, and run into a Yankee team that looks to be clicking well in the first three series of the year.

Nestor Cortes looks to kick us off in a good way, and can start with a good first inning. In both his outings this year, he’s been kicked around to open the game before settling down as the start goes on. Luis Arraez is the only hitter in the top three with an above-average wRC+, so this might be just what Cortes needs to shake the first-inning rust he’s experienced in 2024.

Jesús Luzardo beings one of the best fastballs in the game to bear against the Yankees, and he’s been on their trade radar for some time. His secondary offerings don’t quite match how overpowering his four-seam is, so expect to see a lot of the heater in tonight’s matchup.

For the 11th straight game, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are batting second and third in the lineup. A rest day for the Yankee captain will come at some point, but the club has done a terrific job keeping the two best hitters on the team in every game so far this year.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 6:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports Floirda, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.