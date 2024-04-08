Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have kept their foot on the pedal so far to start the season, riding the high of an opening weekend sweep of the Astros into series wins against the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays and a first place start in the AL East. There’s been a few surprises already in the early going, like the Red Sox currently being the team right behind them as opposed to the Orioles or Rays, and around the league teams like the Pirates and Guardians have opened to some unexpected fast starts in their divisions.

For all the success that the team has seen, there’s been some glaring concerns as well. Notably, the two losses that the team has suffered so far have been shutouts, which — combined with the late-game comebacks in Houston — leads to some major worries that the offense is prone to shutting down for long stretches. However, the emergence of Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton recently running into some hot shots is reason for major optimism going forward. Will the Yankees be prone to a boom-or-bust style of offense this year? How will they deal with the loss of Jonathan Loáisiga for the year? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of April 11th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.