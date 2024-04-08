Podument Park Ep. 27: Giancarlo lives!

The Yankees did drop a couple games in this first full week of the season but overall went 4-2 to move to 8-2 on the young season, so we are happy here at Podument Park! Just the difference in how they’re getting these wins compared to last year when sometimes the game felt over from the early goings, right now they at least have us feeling hopeful that games aren’t over until they’re actually over. Yogi would love it!

This week saw Juan Soto flirt with looking human and Oswaldo Cabrera coming back down to Earth after their scorching starts, but Anthony Volpe’s torrid start to the year has continued and Giancarlo Stanton closed out the weekend by coming to life and being charged with first-degree murder of a baseball. Outside of the offense, the co-hosts talked about the rotation (sans Marcus Stroman) needing to step up and start providing more length, and Nestor Cortes in particular needing some better outings.

The bullpen has been mostly good but they’re only 10 games into the season and they’re already taxed. As legendary YES announcer Joe Girardi would say, it’s not what you want. As always, we round out the show by previewing the upcoming week and handing out our weekly Yankee and Manfred awards. This week saw the return of the long-awaited (?) Baseball Reference WAR leaderboard check-in, now we just await the return of Aaron Judge’s face on the leaderboard. Surely, it’s coming.

