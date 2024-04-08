New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins: Series preview

The 2024 campaign has begun perfectly well for the Yankees, all things considered: 8-2 after winning all three series to start the year, they’re beginning to bank some of those wins we were worried they’d lose out on with no Gerrit Cole. The Miami Marlins are on the exact opposite trajectory, 1-9 to begin the campaign and dropping from a 27.1-percent preseason chance of making the playoffs to 5.1-percent. The only thing the squads seemingly have in common is a busted ace and a former employer in Kim Ng.

That makes this the classic definition of a trap series. After wins over their hated rivals in Houston, the defending NL champs in Arizona, and a division rival in Toronto, it would be easy to look past a team in as much trouble as Miami, which became the first team since the 2016 Twins and Braves to start 0-9. The Yankees can’t afford to do that — as we know, any team can beat anyone else in any one series.

Monday: Nestor Cortes vs. Jesús Luzardo (6:05 p.m. ET)

Once again back to starting spring home games before 7 p.m. ET, for the kids, we have a battle of wayward lefties. Luzardo’s been seen multiple times as a possible Yankee target, and while he boasts eye-popping strikeout numbers early in the year — sitting down a third of batters faced — he’s also in the top 20 in walk rate and the fourth-highest barrel rate in all of baseball.

If you can manage to make contact on Luzardo’s offerings, they’re liable to go a long way. He does have one of the game’s best fastballs, but his secondary pitches should be a lot better than they are for all the potential he has.

Cortes has struggled in the first inning of both his starts this year, allowing six runs against the Astros and Diamondbacks, before settling down in both turns. His FIP is two full runs lower than his 6.30 ERA, driven by just a single home run allowed even though neither of his two starts was necessarily very strong.

Tuesday: A.J. Puk vs. Carlos Rodón (7:05 p.m. ET)

I’m not ready to anoint Carlos Rodón as back just yet, but his results have been solid enough after we spent all winter figuring he’d be as important to the team’s success as anyone. His fastball is sitting 96, but a lack of whiffs and increased walk rate could spell trouble. A 4.4-percent K-BB rate, my personal favorite “catch-all” pitching stat, won’t cut it no matter how cold the opposing team is.

A.J. Puk is one of those guys that has always attracted attention in the bullpen, but the Marlins have been using him as a starter in Sandy Alcantara’s absence. A two and four-inning start under his belt already, Puk will likely be given a chance to go into the fifth if he can, but his performance hasn’t exactly merited it so far. He’s walked more men than he’s struck out, nine to six in those six innings, and a guy like Juan Soto has to be licking his chops at the thought of at least two looks at Puk.

Wednesday: Ryan Weathers vs. Marcus Stroman (7:05pm ET)

In just two starts, Stroman’s become just about the most dependable arm in the rotation, yet to allow an earned run and putting up a commanding performance in the home opener Friday. His trio of fastballs — sinker, cutter, four-seam — have been even more effective in his first two starts than they’ve been over his career, and he’s suddenly the pitcher I’m most looking forward to seeing each turn through the rotation. At least, until Cole is back.

Ryan Weathers parlayed a good spring into a 24.4-percent strikeout rate and 54-percent ground-ball rate early, and while his walk rate is still a little higher than you’d like, he’s been the best of the trio the Yankees will face this series. His slider still features as his best pitch.