Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/8/24

New York Post | Dan Martin: For the first time since suffering a right foot contusion, DJ LeMahieu took batting practice on Friday. Before everyone gets too excited, LeMachine has yet to do lateral movement drills in the field, so his return is not imminent. But Aaron Boone thinks DJ is about 90 percent of the way there and LeMahieu says he’s getting closer. Good news.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: More good injury news for the Yankees. Gerrit Cole is on pace to play catch in the next couple of days as he rehabs his right elbow. It’ll be the first time he’s thrown since the injury. Cole is on the 60-day IL so cannot return until late May. But there is no way the Yankees rush him, so worrying about his return date is a moot point. The big thing is just checking off these positive milestones as we wait for the reigning AL Cy Young winner.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty ($): Despite the Yankees’ excellent start to the season, some individuals have been off to less-than-stellar beginnings. Giancarlo Stanton is one such. But Saturday, Big G broke out with his first multi-hit game since late August 2023, and followed with a grand slam Sunday afternoon. Despite his sluggish start, Boone and hitting coach James Rowson have remained confident in Stanton’s approach. Here’s hoping for more of Saturday’s results for Stanton.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips ($): It took maybe four seconds for Yankee fans to fall in love with Juan Soto after the club acquired him from San Diego in the off-season. Yankee fans of Dominican descent are no exception, with some expressing that the “Bronx got their hero.” Phillips checks in with some of those fans to get their early impressions on Soto, who Boone calls one half of a “match made in Heaven” with the fans.