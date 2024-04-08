Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/8/24

Three-for-three! Hard to beat three series wins to open the year, with two of them coming over rivals. The Yankees start this week with a golden opportunity to keep the good times rolling, as they’ll host the hapless Marlins for an interleague set. Today’s game was supposed to start at 2:05 ET, but was pushed back after the Yankees and the league decided that playing during the total solar eclipse posed safety concerns. Fair enough, though it’s lame that the Yankees made this move just a few days before the game and didn’t offer exchanges to fans, many of whom may have purchased tickets because of the eclipse event.

This morning, check out Josh’s preview of the series with the Marlins, and Andrew’s recap of yesterday’s AL action. Andrew and Kunj will also deliver another podcast episode, while Nick uses the occasion of the series with Miami to remember the first-ever interleague matchup, staged between the Yankees and Marlins 27 years ago. Plus, John looks back at some of Jonathan Loáisiga’s best Yankee moments, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Florida, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Nestor Cortes manage his first strong start of the season tonight?

2. Do you have any plans for today’s eclipse?