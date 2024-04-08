Yankees Rivalry Roundup: O’s throw away Steel City series win

The Yankees polished off a refreshing series victory over the Blue Jays yesterday, nicely rebounding from a tough home opener loss on Friday with back-to-back wins. Their 8-2 start is matched by only one other team, who will coincidentally be discussed from the jump this morning.

The Twins and Guardians were rained out yesterday, but here’s what went on among the American League’s best in games that were actually played.

Pittsburgh Pirates (8-2) 3, Baltimore Orioles (5-4) 2

The rubber match of this series that recalled memories of the 1971 and ‘79 Fall Classic was relatively quiet until very late. For eight innings, Baltimore’s Dean Kremer and Keegan Akin combined to allow just one unearned run in Pittsburgh, though Kremer’s own error in the fifth helped create that cashed-in opportunity.

Meanwhile, Marco Gonzales did better than expected against the vaunted O’s lineup. They plated two runs when they led off the fourth with an Adley Rutschman single, a Ryan Mountcastle double, and an Anthony Santander single. But the 10-year veteran otherwise kept the Baby Birds in check, and fine work from the Pittsburgh ‘pen meant that this one headed to the bottom of the ninth as a 2-1 ballgame.

Craig Kimbrel had worked back-to-back days, so 2023 All-Star Yennier Cano was on to get the save for the O’s. He quickly got into trouble, as Ke’Bryan Hayes and Jack Suwinski knocked consecutive singles, and then compounded it by walking Connor Joe to load the bases with no one out. The tying run was on third and the game-winning run was at second. A Rowdy Tellez grounder to first turned into a play at the plate, and the umpire called Hayes safe to seemingly tie the game ...

... only for the call to be (correctly) overturned. So it was back to 2-1, Baltimore, and Cano could get a double-play grounder, the game could be over.

Cano got the grounder and the game was over. Unfortunately for the O’s, disaster ensued.

Tough stuff for Gunnar Henderson at shortstop. He made a terrific stop and got the out at second, but threw the ball away at first. Both Suwinski and Joe scored, and that was that. Kudos must go out to the Bucs, who are off to a better start than anyone would’ve guessed. That being said, the O’s might regret letting this one get away at season’s end.

The O’s fell in Pittsburgh, but the Rays managed to earn their first series victory of 2024. Although they had a much easier mark in the aimless Rockies, Colorado did walk them off on Friday, 10-7. Tampa Bay rebounded on Saturday with an 8-6 triumph, and yesterday, they handed the ball to the prize of the Tyler Glasnow trade, Ryan Pepiot.

Pepiot’s Rays debut back on April 1st was rough, as the Rangers touched him up for six runs in 5.2 innings. His command wasn’t really there either, as partially evidenced by the four walks. Given another shot on Sunday, Pepiot dazzled the Rockies with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and just three hits allowed in six shutout frames.

On offense, Rays manager Kevin Cash got to see rookie Austin Shenton deliver his first career and RBI on the same swing. His RBI double off Dakota Hudson put Tampa Bay ahead in the second, 1-0, and Jose Siri singled Shenton home to double the lead.

Isaac Paredes tacked on a third run an inning later, scoring Brandon Lowe. That run came in handy because Colorado chipped away against the Rays’ bullpen and sent the winning run to the plate twice in the ninth. Shawn Armstrong retired Jake Cave and Elias Díaz to save it.

Houston Astros (3-7) 3, Texas Rangers (6-3) 1

Given how many pitches he was throwing and the fact that baseball is a different game in 2024 than decades ago, Ronel Blanco was unlikely to get the chance to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters. Pitch count aside though, the man gave it a shot.

Fresh off blanking a strong Blue Jays lineup, Blanco now stymied an even better one in Texas. The Rangers were held hitless for 5.2 innings until Astros nemesis Adolis García hit a clean single up the middle on Blanco’s 86th offering on Sunday Night Baseball. Blanco promptly got Evan Carter to fly out to center, ensuring that García’s knock would remain the only blemish on his record in this young season (aside from the six walks).

Opposing Blanco, Dane Dunning generally did a fine job. However, Yordan Alvarez laced one of his pitches down the right-field line for a three-run bomb.

It was one of just four hits for Houston and they never scored again, but it was enough.. Despite some more shaky work from Josh Hader in the ninth that brought the tying run to the plate, the lefty got a double-play ball from Ezequiel Duran to end it and earn his first Astros save.

Other Games

Milwaukee Brewers (6-2) 12, Seattle Mariners (4-6) 4: Seattle took it on the chin in Milwaukee on Sunday, as M’s starter Emerson Hancock got destroyed in 3.1 innings of work. By the end of the fourth, it was 10-2 in favor of the Brew Crew with homers from William Contreras and Willy Adames. Contreras went yard for a second time in the eighth, icing the blowout.