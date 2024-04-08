Jonathan Loáisiga’s greatest Yankee moments

Late last week, the Yankees placed relief ace Jonathan Loáisiga on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain. Given his injury history, the fact that the team bypassed the 15-day and immediately put him on the 60-day, and Aaron Boone’s description of the injury as “concerning,” many fans began to wonder if Johnny Lasagna’s season was over. Unfortunately, Saturday afternoon proved that prediction true, as the team revealed he needs surgery on his UCL that, best case scenario, will sideline him for 10-12 months (and, if he ends up needing Tommy John surgery, 12-18 months).

Loáisiga is a free agent at season’s end, and between the injury and the team’s decision not to invest major financial resources in the bullpen over the last few years, it seems likely that the right-hander has thrown his last pitch in pinstripes. While we will certainly discuss the on-field ramifications of Loáisiga’s injury here at PSA, for the moment, let’s take a trip down memory lane, and relive some of the times Johnny Lasagna was cooking.

MLB Debut & First Career Win

Long before he became a relief ace in the Yankees bullpen, Loáisiga was a starting pitcher scratching his way through the minor league system. With Masahiro Tanaka headed to the IL and the team in need of a spot starter, the Yankees called up the 23-year-old righty from Double-A, passing over the starters at Triple-A because he was already on the 40-man roster.

Facing a dangerous Tampa Bay lineup on June 15, 2018, Loáisiga flashed the elite stuff that would make him an effective reliever down the line. In five scoreless innings, he struck out six (including four of the first six outs recorded), and although he did have a bit of trouble with command, he managed to maneuver himself out of trouble and outduel Nathan Eovaldi for his first career win.

The first one. pic.twitter.com/J5cEMcqQEr — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 15, 2018

Four Perfect Innings

Ten days later, Loáisiga managed to one-up his first career start. On a Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, he posted a fantastic line: 5.1 scoreless runs with eight strikeouts, two walks, and just a single hit. The final line, however, fails to demonstrate just how effective he was. He was perfect through the first four innings before walking Carlos Santana to lead off the fifth. Jorge Alfaro singled to lead off the sixth to break up the no-hitter, and after Aaron Altherr walked, the Yankees called on David Robertson to pull a Houdini and get Johnny Lasagna out of trouble.

On a fun note, this was his only start in a National League ballpark, which meant that he recorded both his career plate appearances that day; he struck out both times.

First Career Save

After serving as a swingman at the back of the pitching staff in 2019 and 2020 (as well as a common commuter on the Scranton Shuttle), Loáisiga broke camp in 2021 purely as a reliever. With an opportunity to seize a bullpen role in front of him, he took the opportunity and ran, quickly establishing himself as an important high-leverage reliever in front of Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman.

On April 24, 2021, the Yankees clung to a 2-1 lead over Cleveland following a dominant Gerrit Cole start. Justin Wilson, who had come on in relief in the eighth, had put himself in a bit of a jam, with the tying run in scoring position and Amed Rosario up with two outs. Aaron Boone called on Loáisiga. He got a pop up to end the inning, then came back out for the ninth and slammed the door for his first career save.

Lasagna in 4K

On June 25, 2021, Loáisiga struck out Michael Chavis to open the bottom of the seventh in Fenway; unfortunately, Chavis swung at a slider so far outside, it was a wild pitch, and the Red Sox first baseman reached. How did the right-hander react? By striking out Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, and Xander Bogaerts in order, becoming just the third Yankee to record four strikeouts in one inning (and the first since Phil Hughes in 2012).

Postseason Shutdown

After primarily serving as the dedicated mop in the bullpen during his first few postseasons, Loáisiga was a core piece of the Yankee bullpen in 2022. He was absolutely dominant that October, allowing just two runs (one earned) in 9.1 innings against Cleveland and the Astros, limiting opponents to just a .550 OPS.

Of his six appearances, by far his most important came on October 18th, the winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS. Pitching on three days’ rest for the first time in his career, Nestor Cortes handed the Yankees bullpen a 5-1 lead after five innings. With the top of the order due up, Boone turned to his fireman. Although he allowed a pair of hits to Amed Rosario and José Ramírez to lead off the inning, Loáisiga worked out of trouble; he then came back out and added a scoreless seventh.