The very first Yankees/Marlins series began interleague play, 27 years ago

When the Yankees host the Miami Marlins in the Bronx this afternoon, it will kick off the 17th regular season series between the two teams. The Yankees are 22-21 overall against Miami in those matchups, though the pairing is best remembered for the then-Florida Marlins’ second World Series title, which came at the Yankees’ expense in 2003.

The two teams first played each other in 1997, the inaugural season of interleague play. When the Yankees arrived at Pro Player Stadium (now Hard Rock Stadium) on Friday, June 13th of that year, they were preparing for more than playing those Marlins. That day would mark the first time in the Yankees’ storied history that they would play a National League team in the regular season.

The Yankees would give the ball to David Cone, the 34-year-old veteran who had pitched in 182 regular season games in the National League during his time with the Mets. Despite owning a .154 career batting average, Cone did not let the requirement to hit get in the way of his enjoyment of the historic day, though he did acknowledge, “The chances of our pitchers getting a hit is pretty remote.’’ His assessment was prophetic, as Yankees pitchers would combine to go 0-for-6 in the series.

‘’There’s an element of excitement in the air,’’ Cone told Jack Curry of The New York Times. ‘’I think the fans are into this experiment. I think the excitement will be up. I think the attendance will be up.’’

That last part was certainly true; the Yankees and Marlins drew at least 42,000 fans to each game that series, well above the 28,229 they were averaging that season. Among them was Yankee owner George Steinbrenner, never one to miss a good spotlight, particularly in the same state as his adopted hometown of Tampa.

Manager Joe Torre, who had participated in the first interleague games of his long career the year prior in his first World Series, was more circumspect about the new ‘experiment.’

‘’I’m not a fan of this,’’ he stated bluntly to Curry, though he conceded, ‘’I think it’s going to be electric out there. I think the fans are going to be into it. As much against it as I am, I think this stuff is going to be fun.’’

The two teams entered the series on similar footing, with the defending champs at 36-27 while the ascendant Marlins were 37-26.

Cone shoved in the series’ first game but former and future Yankee Al Leiter matched him nearly pitch for pitch, allowing just one in seven innings on an RBI single off the bat of Bernie Williams. Cone took a one-hitter into the ninth before a Kurt Abbott base hit and a sacrifice bunt from Jim Eisenreich set the stage for Moises Alou, who hit a game-tying, RBI single with one out left to go.

The NL rules threw New York off-kilter in extras, as Paul O’Neill was called into duty at first base in the 12th inning for one of only three times in his Yankee career. He made an ill-advised throw to second on a Bobby Bonilla grounder that arrived too late, leading to a first and second, no-out opportunity for Florida. Jeff Conine followed with a bunt single to load the bases before Yankee pitcher Jim Mecir walked Charles Johnson to end the game on the dreaded walk-off free pass.

O’Neill was characteristically despondent after the loss, telling Curry of how the 12th unfolded, ‘’That’s terrible. It’s terrible to lose a game like that.’’ Cone called the game, “unbelievably frustrating,’’ noting that losing the lead with two outs in the ninth and watching the Marlins pull out the victory in extras “was the worst-case scenario for me.’’

The bats came alive the next day, as the Yankees got out to a 4-0 lead in the first before the Marlins rallied back to score five runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning against David Wells on the strength of a grand slam from future Yankee Gary Sheffield. When the cantankerous Wells came to the plate in the second for his first regular season at-bat since an 11-game stint with the Reds in 1995, he promptly got himself ejected for what Marlins catcher Gregg Zaun diplomatically called “‘very personal’’ remarks towards umpire Greg Bonin.

All that action was quickly rendered moot, as the game was rained out and stricken from the record. In one of their earlier public clashes, though, Torre still chastised the “unprofessional” Wells to the media, ‘’There’s no excuse (for Wells’ behavior),” he said after the game. “He left us hanging.’’

For Wells’ part, the larger-than-life left-hander was strident. ‘’Unprofessional?’’ he asked reporter Murray Chass when informed of Torre’s comments. ‘’I wouldn’t answer that one. I’m not going to get into a war with him. You guys can quote him and leave it at that.’’

The two teams would play a doubleheader the next day to make up for the rainout. That meant Kenny Rogers, who had just been moved to the bullpen after struggling to a 5.86 ERA through his first 13 starts of the season, would be pressed back into duty on short notice. He did not rise to the challenge, allowing four runs in three innings on a three-run double by Alou and another homer from Sheffield. He was moved back to the bullpen after the game and wouldn’t start another until August, continuing to struggle in eight more starts down the stretch and ending his disappointing Yankee tenure on a low note.

The Yankees chipped away at that deficit, scoring on a bases-loaded Joe Girardi walk in the fourth and a Bernie Williams groundout in the fifth while Ramiro Mendoza held the Marlins in check out of the bullpen. The most dramatic moment of the game came between the fourth and fifth, though, when bench coach Don Zimmer was ejected by Bonin. When Zimmer proceeded to lament a called strike on Cecil Fielder earlier in the game, he contended Bonin retorted, “You’re on drugs.” The famously straight-edged 66-year-old went ballistic on the field and had not cooled off after the game, telling the press, “I think if I had to do it over, I might punch him. If they want to throw me out of baseball, throw me out of baseball.’’

After Édgar Rentería scored on a Jeff Nelson wild pitch in the seventh, the Yankees mounted a sustained rally in the eighth, riding singles by O’Neill, Pat Kelly, Girardi, and Derek Jeter to score two and bring the game to within one.

It remained a 5-4 Marlins lead as Dennis Cook attempted to get his only save of the season in the ninth. The journeyman reliever was unsuccessful in that pursuit, walking Williams and allowing a double to O’Neill that tied the game. Cook intentionally walked Mark Whiten before giving way to Robb Nen, who walked Kelly and allowed a go-ahead sacrifice fly to Girardi before Charlie Hayes hit a two-run single that staked the Yankees to a more comfortable 8-5 lead. Mariano Rivera came on to pitch a perfect ninth and secure his 21st save of the season as the Yankees closed out their first-ever regular season interleague victory.

There was no time to celebrate as Dwight Gooden squared off against Liván Hernández in the nightcap. The Yankees scored three in the first two innings while Gooden looked sharp in his return from hernia surgery, shutting out the Marlins through the first three frames. They scored one run each in the fourth and fifth to pull within one before Zaun gave the Marlins a lead with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth, both of which were unearned due to a throwing error by Jeter earlier in the inning. With Nen on for the save, the Yankees rallied once again, pulling ahead on a Kelly triple to take a 5-4 lead.

With Rivera on the mound, the Yankees looked likely to squeak out another victory. He ran into trouble, though, allowing one-out hits to Rentería and Cliff Floyd before intentionally walking the red-hot Sheffield to load the bases. He then induced a tailor-made double play ball to Kelly off the bat of Alou that would have ended the game. Instead, the second baseman turned from hero to goat, letting the routine ball roll through his legs as Rentería and Floyd scored to hand the Yankees another gut-wrenching walk-off loss.

Kelly beat himself up after the game, lamenting that “a Little Leaguer’’ could have made the play. “It’s one of those games that you could have and should have won,’’ Torre agreed. ‘‘It’s frustrating.” The Marlins would go on to win their first World Series in franchise history that season, making that June showdown against the defending champs an important early test of their championship mettle.

As the Marlins come to the Bronx this week, the Yankees will hope for fewer ejections and defensive miscues and more victories. Still, that 1997 series was a thrilling and action-packed way to begin the interleague era for the Bombers. As Torre himself said succinctly when reflecting on the three-game set, “it was a heck of a series.”