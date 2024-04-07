Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3: Stanton’s slam drives Bombers to 8-2 start

No one in the Yankees lineup needed a big moment this weekend more than Giancarlo Stanton. Coming off a three-hit performance last night, Stanton mashed a grand slam to help carry the Yankees to an 8-3 win, polishing off a third consecutive series victory to begin 2024, this time against the Blue Jays.

Luis Gil had a second solid—albeit short—showing in his role as a fifth starter. Due to trouble in the third, he only lasted 4.1 innings. He was tagged with two earned runs, striking out eight, and walking four.

It took the first at-bat for the Yankees for home-plate umpire Angel Hernández to put his stamp on the game. On a 3-2 count, Bowden Francis stepped off the rubber, and then went into his motion. With Torres stepping outside the box, a pitch was thrown, with Torres caught off guard while strike three was called. Pitch nine on the graph was the punchout.

Frances kept the momentum going from that break and was able to breeze through the first and second inning, fanning four and allowing one baserunner on an Anthony Rizzo hit-by-pitch.

Luis Gil matched his counterpart and cruised easily the first time through the order. He set up his fastball, averaging 96.1 mph, then was able to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to strike out swinging on his offspeed pitches.

Facing the top of the order in the third inning, Gil found himself in some trouble with two outs giving up a single, hit-by-pitch, and a walk to load the bases. The young pitcher became visibly upset with Hernández after his first walk came on a call just outside the zone that did not go his way. He then walked Alejandro Kirk for the game’s first run. Gil was able to get out before a calamity by punching out Cavan Biggio looking to leave the bases loaded.

After the inning, Gil and Hernández were shown on the YES broadcast having a long talk while the umpire was doing his routine check for substances. The broadcast also showed manager Aaron Boone seemingly trying to relax Gil in the dugout after a contentious inning with the umpire.

In much the same way as Gil, Frances also had trouble the second time through the top of the order with two outs in the third inning. He loaded up the bases by walking Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Judge, and a single by Soto. Also like Gil, Frances walked in his first run with two outs, as Rizzo won an eight-pitch battle.

What was different for Frances is that he was unable to get out of the jam. Stanton clobbered a monster grand slam, seemingly taking his struggles prior to yesterday out on the poor baseball.

The ball went 417 feet with an exit velocity of 110.6 mph.

Gil bounced back nicely after the third, striking out the side in the fourth. He was taken out at 95 pitches in the fifth with one out after giving up a double to Guerrero. After high pitch counts from both starters in the third inning, it became clear it was going to be a parade of relievers for both sides.

Nick Burdi entered for the sixth inning with two on and one out. Cabrera made an error at third that loaded the bases. Burdi remained composed and was able to jam Guerrero for an RBI fielder’s choice.

After Bo Bichette reached on a hit by pitch, Burdi survived the sixth inning with a popup caught by Austin Wells in foul territory.

Anthony Volpe was the star of the later innings of the game. He beat out an infield single and eventually crossed home plate on a wild pitch by Trevor Richards for the Yankees’ sixth run. In the top of the eighth inning he made a highlight sliding stop to barely nab Kevin Kiermaier at first.

Then in the bottom of the eighth, Volpe collected his third hit, stole two bases, and came home on Cabrera’s single.

The Yankees added another run in the bottom of the eighth, avoiding the need to use Clay Holmes, who was warming up in the bullpen, this afternoon. Instead, it was former spring training non-roster invitee Dennis Santana closing things out, and he actually recorded his second career save since he had entered in the Toronto half of the eighth when it was still a three-run game.

The Yankees’ 8-2 start is — somewhat amusingly — thus far matched by only the Pirates. Next up, New York will welcome the struggling (but no longer winless) Marlins to the Bronx for a three-game set. Nestor Cortes will get the ball against Miami’s Opening Day starter, Jesús Luzardo, with first pitch coming at 6:05pm ET.

Box Score