New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Gil vs. Bowden Frances

New York did not let fans breathe easy last night, almost entirely losing their comfortable 9-2 lead in the later innings. However, they were able to ultimately secure the 9-8 win, and now are looking to lock up a third consecutive series victory to start the season in the rubber match against the Blue Jays.

Sunday afternoon’s starting matchup is between two pitchers that were awarded fifth-starter roles after strong springs. Both Luis Gil and Bowden Frances were standouts on the list of best of Eno Sarris’ Stuff+, which evaluates the physical characteristics of pitch with Statcast data, during spring training games.

Min 100 pitches, spring Stuff+ leaders (not all parks have statcast)



1) Luis Gil 139

2) Jared Jones

3) Grayson Rodriguez

4) Jorge Alcala

5) Eury Perez

6) Wes Parsons

7) Miguel Castro

8) Josh Winckowski

9) Bowden Francis

10) Casey Mize 110https://t.co/qHIcgT6usT — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) March 15, 2024

Gil will get his second start after an electric first outing last Monday. In Arizona, his fastball averaged 97.7 mph, and topped out at 100 mph. His final line: one run on one hit and three walks. Only lasting 4.2 innings on 84 pitches, it will be interesting to see if he’s extended in his second outing.

Toronto’s Bowden Frances is transitioning to a starter role after serving as a middle reliever during his rookie year. He held a 1.73 ERA in 36.1 MLB frames in 2023. The Astros roughed him up in his first start on Monday, as he surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings. On the positive side for Toronto, he did manage to strike out seven batters, with his curveball having an impressive whiff rate of 47.1 percent.

After being shutout on Friday, it was nice to see the three middle of the lineup vets Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo all homer last night. Stanton will look to continue the momentum going today after going 3-for-4 with a short-porch homer, and a 116-mph exit velocity missile for a single. As Peter noted in his recap, it was just Stanton’s second three-hit game since the end of his All-Star 2022.

The Yankees are sticking with the identical lineup from last night. This will be the fourth time that Boone has set this exact batting order in the young season.

The Blue Jays are keeping Ernie Clement’s hot bat in the lineup. The Rochester native hit a pinch-hit homer to give the Jays’ a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning on Friday, and followed that by going 2-for-4 with two doubles last night. Veteran Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Toronto this afternoon.

One other game note is that the notorious Ángel Hernández will be the home plate umpire. It is never a good sign for an umpire to be a household name by fans. Hernández’s reputation is supported by data, with his umpire scorecard having his ball and strike call accuracy at 92.3 percent since the start of the 2023 season, placing him in the bottom fifth percentile among umpires.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, SNET-1, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, Sportsnet.ca

Online stream: YES App, SN App, MLB.tv

