Yankees prospects: Hudson Valley rakes as rest of org flops

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-4 (7) and L, 6-9 (8) vs. Syracuse Mets

Game 1:

RF Greg Allen 1-1, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB

RF Josh VanMeter 0-3

LF Caleb Durbin 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

C Carlos Narvaez 1-2, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

DH Everson Pereira 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K

1B Luis Torrens 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

SS Kevin Smith 0-1, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error

2B Jeter Downs 0-3, 1 K

3B Jordan Groshans 0-3, 2 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 3 SB



Will Warren 4 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Tanner Tully 3 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 3 K, 1 HR (loss)

No. 8 @Yankees prospect Will Warren tallied five strikeouts through four innings in his first start at home. pic.twitter.com/pz4LvYPaGa — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 6, 2024

Game 2:

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 SB — locked in on the basepaths

SS Caleb Durbin 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K, fielding error

DH-1B Jose Rojas 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, two errors

RF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 2B, 2 K

1B-2B Luis Torrens 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB

LF Luis González 0-4, 1 K

3B Jeter Downs 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

C Josh Breaux 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

2B-P Josh VanMeter0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Clayton Beeter 3.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 5 BB, 5 K — not a pretty outing but kept ‘em off the board

Clayton Andrews 1.2 IP, 0 R

Oddanier Mosqueda 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (hold)

Yerry De Los Santos 0.1 IP, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB (blown save)

Anthony Misiewicz 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H

Josh VanMeter 1 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 H (loss)

He got all of that.



Jose Rojas stays hot with his third homer of the season at 399 ft. and 103.2 mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/CP9lnbUAH5 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 6, 2024

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-13 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels

C Ben Rice 1-5, 1 R

1B T.J. Rumfield 2-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K

DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

RF Elijah Dunham 0-2, 2 K

RF Jared Wegner 1-2, 1 3B, 1 R

LF J.C. Escarra 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K

3B Benjamin Cowles 1-4

CF Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K

2B Aaron Palensky 0-1, 2 BB, 1 K

SS Max Burt 0-4, 2 K



Bailey Dees 3.1 IP, 8 R, 5 H, 5 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (loss) — ouch

Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 5 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR — also ouch

Kevin Stevens 2.1 IP, - R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K — neat moment for his Double-A debut

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

AGUSTHIM #Yankees No. 22 prospect Agustin Ramirez with an oppo-taco two-run blast to take the lead in the 1st pic.twitter.com/wvh0aJ3Ho8 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 6, 2024

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 14-2 at Bowling Green Hot Rods

2B Jared Serna 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB

PH-2B Beau Brewer 0-1, 1 K, fielding error

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-6, 1 R, 2 K

C Omar Martinez 4-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB — that’ll get your OPS up fast

RF Garrett Martin 2-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K

RF Kyle Battle 0-0

LF Anthony Hall 0-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

DH Rafael Flores 3-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

1B Kiko Romero 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

CF Cole Gabrielson 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB



Kyle Carr 2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Trent Sellers 3 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K (win) — crushed it following up the short start

Leonardo Pestana 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Joel Valdez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB

A BOMB by Omar Martinez!



He's now 3-3 tonight with 2 RBIs pic.twitter.com/Otd9s4CA0t — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 7, 2024

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-6 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

2B George Lombard Jr. 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K

SS Roderick Arias 1-4, 1 3B 1 R, 1 K

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 SB

LF Coby Morales 1-4, 1 R, 3 K

1B Dylan Jasso 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K

CF Jackson Castillo 0-4, 1 R, 1 K, fielding error

DH Willy Montero 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

RF Daury Arias 0-4, 1 RBI, 2 K

C Manuel Palencia 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error



Ryan Harvey 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Allen Facundo 1.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Jordy Luciano 2.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 6 K (loss, blown save) — rough break, but a lot of contact didn’t help

Kris Bow 2.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K