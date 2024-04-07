Yankees prospects: Hudson Valley rakes as rest of org flops

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-4 (7) and L, 6-9 (8) vs. Syracuse Mets
Game 1:
RF Greg Allen 1-1, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB
RF Josh VanMeter 0-3
LF Caleb Durbin 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
C Carlos Narvaez 1-2, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
DH Everson Pereira 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K
1B Luis Torrens 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
SS Kevin Smith 0-1, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error
2B Jeter Downs 0-3, 1 K
3B Jordan Groshans 0-3, 2 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 3 SB
Will Warren 4 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Tanner Tully 3 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 3 K, 1 HR (loss)
No. 8 @Yankees prospect Will Warren tallied five strikeouts through four innings in his first start at home. pic.twitter.com/pz4LvYPaGa— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 6, 2024
Game 2:
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 SB — locked in on the basepaths
SS Caleb Durbin 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K, fielding error
DH-1B Jose Rojas 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, two errors
RF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 2B, 2 K
1B-2B Luis Torrens 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB
LF Luis González 0-4, 1 K
3B Jeter Downs 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
2B-P Josh VanMeter0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Clayton Beeter 3.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 5 BB, 5 K — not a pretty outing but kept ‘em off the board
Clayton Andrews 1.2 IP, 0 R
Oddanier Mosqueda 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (hold)
Yerry De Los Santos 0.1 IP, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB (blown save)
Anthony Misiewicz 0.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H
Josh VanMeter 1 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 H (loss)
He got all of that.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 6, 2024
Jose Rojas stays hot with his third homer of the season at 399 ft. and 103.2 mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/CP9lnbUAH5
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-13 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels
C Ben Rice 1-5, 1 R
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
RF Elijah Dunham 0-2, 2 K
RF Jared Wegner 1-2, 1 3B, 1 R
LF J.C. Escarra 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Benjamin Cowles 1-4
CF Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K
2B Aaron Palensky 0-1, 2 BB, 1 K
SS Max Burt 0-4, 2 K
Bailey Dees 3.1 IP, 8 R, 5 H, 5 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (loss) — ouch
Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 5 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR — also ouch
Kevin Stevens 2.1 IP, - R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K — neat moment for his Double-A debut
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
AGUSTHIM #Yankees No. 22 prospect Agustin Ramirez with an oppo-taco two-run blast to take the lead in the 1st pic.twitter.com/wvh0aJ3Ho8— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 6, 2024
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 14-2 at Bowling Green Hot Rods
2B Jared Serna 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB
PH-2B Beau Brewer 0-1, 1 K, fielding error
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-6, 1 R, 2 K
C Omar Martinez 4-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB — that’ll get your OPS up fast
RF Garrett Martin 2-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
RF Kyle Battle 0-0
LF Anthony Hall 0-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Rafael Flores 3-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R
1B Kiko Romero 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB
CF Cole Gabrielson 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
Kyle Carr 2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K
Trent Sellers 3 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K (win) — crushed it following up the short start
Leonardo Pestana 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Joel Valdez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB
A BOMB by Omar Martinez!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 7, 2024
He's now 3-3 tonight with 2 RBIs pic.twitter.com/Otd9s4CA0t
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-6 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
2B George Lombard Jr. 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
SS Roderick Arias 1-4, 1 3B 1 R, 1 K
3B Enmanuel Tejeda 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 SB
LF Coby Morales 1-4, 1 R, 3 K
1B Dylan Jasso 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
CF Jackson Castillo 0-4, 1 R, 1 K, fielding error
DH Willy Montero 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
RF Daury Arias 0-4, 1 RBI, 2 K
C Manuel Palencia 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error
Ryan Harvey 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Allen Facundo 1.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K
Jordy Luciano 2.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 6 K (loss, blown save) — rough break, but a lot of contact didn’t help
Kris Bow 2.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K
