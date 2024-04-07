Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/7/24

The Yankees lost a stinker to open up their first homestand of the year, getting shutout 3-0, and then opened up a massive lead in the second game before nearly blowing it late but holding onto the win. The rubber game is set for today, and the Yanks have Luis Gil getting the start after a solid performance in his season debut, which also functioned as his first MLB game in over a year. Let’s see what he’s got in store for the sequel, perhaps it’ll be enough to qualify for the win this time out.

It’s a light catalogue of content leading up to the matinee, starting with Sam’s roundup on the results from around the league last night. Then Jeff takes us through this day on the 1999 Yankees, and John has the social media roundup in store just before game time.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How are you feeling with the Name That Yankee segments as opposed to the normal trivia on YES?

2. Now that we’ve seen a few series play out, predict the standings for the AL East by the end of April.