1999 Yankees Diary, April 7: Bombers secure first series win

After winning their second game of the season on April 6th, the Yankees looked to seal their first series victory of the 1999 season with a win in the rubber match of the three-game slate against the Oakland Athletics.

Instead of a back-and-forth offensive game like the two games prior (the contests combined had a total of 19 runs between the two), the final game of this opening series was spent focusing on the players on the mound and one player in the Yankees box score than anyone else

April 7: Yankees 4, Athletics 0 (box score)

Record: 2-1 (0.5 GB)

In a Yankees lineup that featured fantastic hitters who made their marks over the first two games, such as Bernie Williams, Derek Jeter, Tino Martinez, and Jorge Posada, one stood above the rest in this game: Paul O’Neill.

In four at-bats, O’Neill had three hits, two of which were doubles, scored one run, which would be the game-winning tally, and brought one runner across home plate for an RBI with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. He ended the day with five total bases.

The offense started in the top of the first when Chuck Knoblauch, the leadoff man, was plunked by a pitch from Oakland starter Jimmy Haynes. After Jeter struck out looking, O’Neill stepped to the plate as the third man in the batting order. He hit a single to left field, and Knoblauch moved from one station to the next.

Following a fly out from Williams and movement up the bases again from Knoblauch, all it took was a single to left from Martinez to bring Knoblauch home and give the Yankees the lead (and, eventually, their winning run).

O’Neill scored in the top of the first inning as well, coming all the way around from second base after Chili Davis, the starting designated hitter, lined a single to right field off Haynes. Then in the top of the second inning, the Yankees' starting left fielder, Chad Curtis, hit a home run to his place of residence in left-center field, pushing the Yankees' lead to two runs.

After a few frames of silence, the New York offense would score its final run of the day in the seventh. Jeter smacked a two-bagger with two outs, and O’Neill brought him home, once again, both hits coming off Haynes.

The focus of the day, though, was Yankees starting pitcher Ramiro Mendoza. The sinkerball specialist pitched eight innings, allowing only five hits and no runs on 103 pitches. The best part of the outing was that “El Brujo” only recorded one strikeout over his eight innings.

In four of his eight innings on the mound, he faced four batters in a single inning, while he faced only three hitters in the other four. Through the first four innings, 9 of the 12 outs that Mendoza completed were through the groundball. He induced 15 total in the appearance.

Hideki Irabu replaced Mendoza in the ninth inning and faced the minimum to finish out the game. Fans of the ‘90s Yankees might recall that Irabu was typically a starter, but thanks to some classic George Steinbrenner messiness, there was more to the story at this time. Near the end of the spring exhibition season, Irabu had failed to cover first base on a couple occasions. The Boss unleashed a, shall we say, pretty petulant critique of his pitcher.

Behind the scenes, it now wasn’t clear whether or not Irabu would be with the Yankees when they began the season. GM Brian Cashman even felt compelled to make a statement saying that he was not being forced by a fuming Steinbrenner to shop Irabu, but questions lingered. So with all the uncertainty around Irabu’s spot on the roster, acting manager Don Zimmer decided to make Mendoza the starter for the season’s third game, though Irabu did end up joining the Yanks after all.

Following all that drama, Irabu was grateful to Zimmer for putting him in this relatively stress-free outing. He threw a total of nine pitches, with the three outs coming in the form of two groundouts and a fly out to O’Neill to finish the game.

Mendoza, as pointed out earlier, only allowed five hits, but four of those five hits came from two players. Jason McDonald, the A’s starting center fielder, went 2-for-4 on the day, and future MVP Miguel Tejada went 2-for-3. The other hit came off the bat of Scott Spiezio.

The offense was few and far between for both of these ballclubs, but the Yankees were able to find ways early in the game to capitalize before Haynes settled into a groove and gave Mendoza a good cushion to work with, which he did beautifully. It would be the team’s first series win of the season. Next up was a date with the Detroit Tigers to open the 1999 season at home.