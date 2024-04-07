Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/7/24

ESPN | Jorge Castillo: We all knew that Anthony Volpe had to make some changes in the offseason after a bit of an offensive letdown in his rookie year. The biggest shift so far in the young season has been the shortstop’s swing decisions; focusing more on specific parts of the strike zone and only offering when he can make solid contact. The former top prospect has seen his strikeout and swinging strike rate drop seven points apiece to start the season, much more in line with the mature approach he was lauded for while in the minor league system.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty ($): Kuty spent Friday’s home opener in the radio booth with WFAN legend John Sterling. Sterling of course was spending his 35th consecutive home opener calling Yankee games, but for the first time in public acknowledged that he is in the twilight of his career. Sterling is an institution across baseball, and the first radio call without him will be a standout moment in Yankee history.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Giancarlo Stanton has had ... an unpleasant start to the season, striking out more than half the time heading into play last night against the Jays. After two years of subpar play, Stanton’s firmly in the camp of some of the most underwater contracts in baseball, and unless a turnaround happens quickly, his days as a Yankee regular could be numbered.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: The 2025 international signing period doesn’t open until January 15th, but we know now the pools each organization will have to spend on players outside the US, Canada and related territories. The Yankees find themselves in the third-largest pool, with just over $6.2 million available before any trades are made.

ESPN: By now you likely know that longtime reliever Jonathan Loáisiga will be out for the remainder of the year, requiring elbow surgery that will keep him on the shelf for at least 10 months. As this is his last year before MLB free agency, Loáisiga’s career as a whole will be on pause for some time.