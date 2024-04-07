Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays get some revenge, Astros fall again

Despite a near disaster from the Yankee bullpen, the Bombers held on to win their seventh game of the season thanks to a trio of homers from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo. They were able to maintain their early lead on the AL East through Saturday’s action, so lets see how some other fared around the league.

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-2) 5, Baltimore Orioles (5-3) 4

Another comeback attempt by the O’s was thwarted by the Pirates in extras. It took 11 innings, and as many hits for the Buccos, but they dropped Baltimore to 5-3 despite blowing a save opportunity.

The scoring in this one kicked off with a no doubt three-run homer off the bat of new Pirate Joey Bart, it left the bat at 109 mph and wasn’t his hardest hit of the day. Tyler Wells and the Baltimore ‘pen were able to keep thing in check though, as the Pirates would finish with just one additional run.

The Orioles got a pair of runs back in the seventh after they ended Bailey Falter’s no-hit bid, starting with a Jordan Westburg double and a couple of RBIs from Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins. They would tie things up in the ninth forcing a rare blown save onto the resume of Pittsburgh’s David Bednar. The Pirates couldn’t answer back, and the Pittsburgh faithful got some free baseball. Both squads were able to score in the 10th, but the deciding moment was an Oneil Cruz single in the 11th to secure the win for the yellow and black.

Texas Rangers (6-2) 7, Houston Astros (2-7) 2

Thanks in part to a satisfying sweep at the hands of the Yankees, the Astros fell to a disappointing 2-7 to begin the 2024 season after Saturday night’s loss.

The Rangers jumped on the board first thanks to a Jonah Heim RBI single in the second, which was answered quickly by a Corey Seager error, allowing a pair of Astros runners to score. Those two runs, however, would be all that the ‘Stros could muster against the Rangers’ staff. It took six different relievers to finish the job after Jon Gray got the start, but they didn’t allow any earned runs in this one, closing with a Jose Leclerc save.

The Rangers ran up the score thanks to their franchise centerpieces, with Marcus Semien and Seager notching RBI knocks, and Wyatt Langford pushing one across with his first career double. The win helped the Rangers build upon their early division lead, and their championship defense.

After a crushing loss on Friday, the Rays got their revenge against the Rockies with a big comeback victory. Scoring seven runs in the final three innings, Tampa Bay got themselves back in the win column.

The Rays took an early lead in the top of the first, but it was quickly nullified by Ryan McMahon’s second home run in as many days to knot things up. The Rockies would go on to score in the next two innings as well, thanks to an Elias Díaz RBI groundout and a two-run homer courtesy of Michael Toglia. Brenton Doyle also homered for Colordo in the sixth, putting them up 6-1 and seemingly putting this one nearly out of reach.

Ryan Feltner tossed six innings of one-run ball with 10 strikeouts to boot, but as soon as he left the game, the Rays woke up. Old friend and apparent late-game hero Ben Rortvedt doubled in a pair of runs in the seventh and Isaac Paredes swatted a solo homer in the eighth to bring the deficit to two. Three more RBI knocks in the inning would put the Rays ahead in a flash, and allowed Colin Poche to earn the save in the bottom half. If there were a way to bounce back from a walk-off grand slam loss, a late seven-run comeback seems like a good one.

Other Games

Cleveland Guardians (7-2) 3, Minnesota Twins (3-4) 1: Amidst just one of the difficult stories to come out of the pitching world today (Shane Bieber hitting the long-term shelf, due for Tommy John surgery), the Guardians staff picked up the slack with a gem against the Twins. Minnesota hit the scoreboard first thanks to an RBI triple from Alex Kirilloff, but from there went on to strand 11 runners and failing to score again. Meanwhile, all of the Guardians’ offense came from a three-run homer off the bat of David Fry in the top of the second.

Seattle Mariners (4-5) 5, Milwaukee Brewers (5-2) 3: Bryce Miller spun a gem in Milwaukee, fueling a much needed win on Saturday. The righty struck out seven in as many scoreless innings of work. Jorge Polanco notched his first homer of the year to bring their lead, and despite Jackson Chourio’s best efforts and three Brewer runs in the eighth, Seattle held on for their fourth win of the year.