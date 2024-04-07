Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Who let the dawgs out?

Why, how much difference a year makes. Facing their kryptonite and the defending NL champs, the 2023 Yankees would have stumbled through the opening days of the season, but this year, they got out to an electric start. Perhaps not uncoincidentally, the 2024 edition of the Yankees shows much more personality, both on the field and in their social media accounts. Let’s see what these dawgs have been up to off the field!

Sharing the Bling

Following their four-game sweep of the Houston Astros to open the season, Marcus Stroman got six of his teammates together to flash their watches. Personally, judging from this picture, I think I like Anthony Rizzo’s the most — let us know which one’s your favorite!

Verdugo Celebrates Wins

Alex Verdugo had an active week on his Instagram. In the aftermath of the team’s sweep over Houston, the new left fielder shared all three of the team’s big offseason acquisitions — him, Stroman, and of course, Juan Soto — celebrating big moments that led to victories.

Then, after his first Yankees home run helped power the team to an extra inning victory over the Diamondbacks in Arizona, he posted a pic of himself admiring the dinger — and, more importantly, the dub.

After the series, though, the Arizona native made sure to show out the state he grew up in.

Heading Home

With the Yankees headed home after their 6-1 road trip to open the season, the new Yankees took to their social media to hype up their first home stand in pinstripes. First, we have Juan Soto advertising his debut in the Bronx.

Stroman, heading to the Stadium for an off-day workout, shared every step of the way on his Instagram story, from the train (although I do wonder whether he actually took it) ...

... to his locker ...

... and finally, to the field.

Home sweet home. Can’t wait to see y’all tomorrow and feel that NY energy! ️ @Yankees pic.twitter.com/ERVUMTxDtq — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 4, 2024

Gleyber Sends Birthday Wishes

It wasn’t all baseball this week, though. Second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrated his wife’s birthday!

Michael and John Reminisce

The 2001 World Series between the Yankees and the Diamondbacks was the last time that John Sterling and Michael Kay were in the radio booth together; the following season, Kay moved to the newly-created YES Network, where he has been ever since.

With the pair in Arizona last week, Kay took the time to remember their time together.

It was 23 years ago, in this very booth, that John Sterling and I worked our last radio game together. Seems like yesterday but it was a long time ago. WS Game 7, 2001. pic.twitter.com/L1ggna6SeX — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) April 3, 2024

Ashley Rodón Tweets Through Hubby’s Start

The Twitter bio of Ashley Rodón, the wife of Yankees southpaw Carlos, states “I use Twitter every five days.” While this is, strictly speaking, a lie — she has posted quite a bit about the Yankees early this season, regardless of whether or not her husband is pitching — her use of the app certainly goes up when Carlos is on the mound. Just look at her tweets from this past Wednesday.

First, like every Yankee fan, she complained about the strike zone.

A zone of chaos today pic.twitter.com/6mEac6CqFZ — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) April 3, 2024

Then, she responds to a pair of tweets about Carlos working with Gerrit Cole in the dugout — very approving of their bromance.

I love them https://t.co/ovANnG9fIa — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) April 3, 2024

Next, she responds to Verdugo’s big home run:

DAWGGGGG!!!! — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) April 3, 2024

And lastly, after the win:

The more stressful, the more rewarding….right? — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) April 3, 2024

Dellin and CC Tweet Through the Game

Ashley was not the only person near the team to tweet during the team’s extra-inning win on Wednesday:

Straight dawgs — Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) April 3, 2024

And CC Sabathia pounds the gavel for the first time this season.

‍⚖️ — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) April 3, 2024

The Captain’s Victory Reels

If you follow Aaron Judge on Instagram, you know that he posts victory reels after every series win. Although, due to settings on his account, I am unable to embed them here, you can find the victory reel for the Astros series here, and the Diamondbacks series here.

As yet another sign of the team adopting the “dawgs” moniker, Torres commented a GIF of one barking into a microphone on the Arizona reel.

Hopefully we’ll see many more just like these.