Jonathan Loáisiga to undergo season-ending surgery

Pitching injuries seem to come in waves around the majors, and as the Guardians saw Shane Bieber go under the knife while the Braves feared for Spencer Strider’s elbow, the Yankees were hit with a heavy blow to their bullpen. Jonathan Loáisiga, recently placed on the 60-day IL with a flexor strain, will now miss the entire year as he undergoes surgery to repair a torn UCL.

First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge that Loáisiga will not be undergoing your standard Tommy John surgery. It is unclear exactly what the procedure will be at this juncture, but the one thing we know is the possibility of a slightly quicker recovery time frame from anywhere between 10 months and a year.

The news came directly from Loáisiga as he spoke with reporters in the clubhouse ahead of Saturday’s game versus the Blue Jays.

Loáisiga looked like a potential core piece of this bullpen in the opening series in Houston, providing the valuable asset of an arm capable of pitching multiple innings in relief.

Expectations were already in question about how much of a factor Loáisiga could be in 2024 once it was known that he had been placed on the 60-day IL. Although it was still envisioned he could return at some point this year, that clearly won’t be the case.

Tommy Kahnle and Scott Effross are two important bullpen pieces on the injured list, with Kahnle closer to a return, and Effross as more of a mid-season possibility. The healthy names in the ’pen will be looked at to pick up the slack as the return of those guys becomes even more important.

The surgery on Loáisiga’s torn UCL will be performed by Dr. Keith Meiser, one of the more highly regarded surgeons in his field.

This could very well turn out to be the end of the line for Loáisiga in pinstripes, as 2024 was his last season of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander is scheduled to hit free agency at the end of the year. It remains to be seen whether the Yanks pursue a new contract with the righty, although that’s purely speculative at this point. We wish all the best for Loáisiga in his surgery and rehab.