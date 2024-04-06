New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kevin Gausman

All the excitement generated by the Yankees’ 6-1 season-opening West Coast road trip made their dud yesterday feel like an even larger swing of emotion. New York was shut out in a home opener for the first time in 57 years, the Bombers bats mystifyingly falling silent against typical home run dispenser Yusei Kikuchi and a depleted Blue Jays bullpen. How will the offense respond tonight as they try to keep the series-winning streak alive to start the season?

Clarke Schmidt has been working alongside Marcus Stroman to refine his sinker and the early results are promising, the pitch operating about two mph faster during the spring and in his season debut against the Astros than last season. Schmidt cruised through the first five innings of that start before hitting a wall in the sixth, ultimately allowing three runs on seven hits. This season represents a test of Schmidt’s fitness and recovery after he blew past his previous high in innings pitched, going 9-9 in 32 starts, with a 4.64 ERA (93 ERA+), 4.42 FIP, and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings.

Kevin Gausman is the last pitcher the Yankees wanted to see on the mound for the middle game of the home opening series. He has stymied New York since joining the Blue Jays in 2022, with a 1.17 ERA, 1.78 FIP, and a frightening 59:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in seven starts totaling 46 innings. He looked sharp in his first start of the season, holding the Rays to a run on two hits with six strikeouts across 4.1 frames. Last season was his third in a row finishing in the top-ten of Cy Young voting, ending the year with a 12-9 record in 31 starts, with a 3.16 ERA (134 ERA+), 2.97 FIP, and an AL-leading 237 strikeouts (31.1-percent strikeout rate) across 185 innings.

The Yankees have been pretty consistent with their lineups, usually just making minor tweaks to the order. Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge remain the ever-present trio at the top. Giancarlo Stanton gets bumped down out of the cleanup spot after starting his season with 13 strikeouts in his first 24 at-bats. Austin Wells takes over catching duties from Jose Trevino while Oswaldo Cabrera replaces Jon Berti at the hot corner.

The Blue Jays make a handful of changes to the lineup from the series opener. The top four of George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Justin Turner remains the same, however Daniel Vogelbach starts as DH, moving Turner to third and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the bench. Ernie Clement replaces Cavan Biggio at second after the former’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh while Brian Serven replaces Alejandro Kirk behind the plate. Kevin Kiermaier returns to play center after he was a late scratch yesterday with back tightness.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, SNET-1, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online stream: YES App, SN App, MLB.tv

