Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/6/24

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: If you live in the northeast or were anywhere online yesterday, you’re probably aware that a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck in New Jersey in the morning. Given the rarity of experiencing one on the East Coast, the relatively-mild quake made a lot of noise from people reacting to it, and the Yankees got to experience it firsthand as well. It occured during the team’s batting practice, but it didn’t get in the way of Gleyber Torres getting some work in. Unfortunately, it was the most groundbreaking event of the day, as the Yankee offense couldn’t get anything going as they were shut out in their home opener.

Baseball America ($): The good folks over at BA have updated their prospect rankings with the dawn of a new minor league season, and the Yankees had representatives across the spectrum of the Top 100. It’s no surprise that Jasson Domínguez leads the way at No. 16, and Spencer Jones finds himself cracking the Top 50, but five more names (Roderick Arias, Austin Wells, Everson Pereira, Chase Hampton, and Luis Gil) made the cut as well.

MLB.com | Theo DeRosa: It might be a slam dunk idea to assume that putting one of the best lefty bats in baseball in a Yankee uniform would lead to a surge in their home run totals, but the breakdown for Juan Soto doesn’t indicate that. Soto’s tendency to use the whole field and go deep from around the park, he doesn’t benefit from the short porch as naturally as other sluggers of his handed-ness would. Projecting him out if he were to play all of his games in Yankee Stadium would actually decrease his estimated home run total compared to playing in Petco Park last year, but overall it’s still a fine home field for Soto to be unleashed.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland ($): Speaking of Soto, the superstar has been vocal about how he’s seeking a forever home, and he was having those conversations with Padres owner Peter Seidler before he passed. Seidler’s aggressive spending program with the team could’ve led to a different conversation about playing out Soto’s walk year, even with the loss of the team’s broadcasting revenue after Diamond Sports Group opted to walk away, but in his absence the team went a different direction, and Soto ended up in pinstripes.

MiLB: Three more minor league levels joined the RailRiders in launching their seasons on Friday, and the Double-A team Somerset has some talent that could rise to the big leagues as quickly as this year. To get familiar with the team and their talent, here’s a preview on the Patriots as they enter their fourth season as a Yankees affiliate.