1999 Yankees Diary, April 6: Bombers grab their first W

It was April 6th, and the Yankees hadn’t won a baseball game since last year.

They were a dismal 0-1, but following an Opening Day loss to the Athletics, the Yanks were back at it in Oakland. One of 1998’s many bright spots, Orlando Hernández, was on the bump for New York, facing off against knuckleballer Tom Candiotti for the green and gold. El Duque’s solid performance and some offense at both ends of the contest helped put the Yanks in the win column for the first time in ‘99.

April 6: Yankees 7, Athletics 4 (box score)

Record: 1-1 (0.5 GB)

With a loss fresh in the memory, the Yankees got right to work in this one, doing their best to reclaim the mojo of last year’s squad. Chuck Knoblauch led things off against the 42-year-old Candiotti, and took the first pitch into left field for a single. Derek Jeter stayed red hot and followed his double play partner by shooting a ball into the right-center gap in classic Jeterian fashion for a triple, giving the Yanks an early lead. He would not be stranded for long, as Paul O’Neill pushed him across with a sacrifice fly into center. In a flash, the Bombers were up 2-0.

It set the stage perfectly for El Duque, looking to continue his rookie-year success from ‘98. It’s safe to say he got off on the right foot, as he retired the top of the A’s lineup 1-2-3 in the first, including a strikeout of Jason McDonald.

The Yankees kept the scoreboard operator busy in the second, when Chad Curtis pummeled his first homer of the season into left-center with one out, putting the Yanks up by three. While El Duque kept things in line once again, crafting another spotless inning in the second, and tallying another pair of Ks.

The Athletics would say their piece in the bottom of the third, beginning with a pair of singles from future cornerstones Eric Chávez and Miguel Tejada. Tony Phillips would push their first run across with an RBI groundout, and Hernández escaped without any further damage. A two run lead was evidently too close for comfort for the Yankees, as they answered back in the top of the fourth, where Chili Davis and Jorge Posada both reached, and then became an unlikely double steal duo. After which Scott Brosius notched his first RBI of the season on a sac fly, and Curtis would follow with one of the same after apparent-speedster Posada advanced on a passed ball. After four innings, it was 5-1 in favor of New York.

Hernández kept dealing after another clean inning in the fourth, by working around a walk in the fifth by striking out A.J. Hinch. The sixth was another dandy one, as the funky right-hander managed a pair of grounders and a lineout. He dealt another walk in the seventh, but sailed past it once again, and this game zipped into the eight inning.

Acting manager Don Zimmer let El Duque work into the eighth, where he recorded an out, but allowed two consecutive baserunners via walk to Scott Spiezio and another Tejada single. His day was done after that, and it was an excellent one, as he tossed 7.1 innings, striking out seven, and surrendering just three hits.

Zim first turned to Mike Stanton, and after he walked Phillips, he’d already seen enough, and decided it was time to break out Mariano Rivera for the first time of the year. Before even throwing a pitch, however, he would allow a run to score, after an argument-worthy balk was called, putting Mo even further on the ropes. John Jaha cashed in with a sac fly, and Jason Giambi pushed another run across with a single. Rivera would escape the inning, but their lead was dwindled to just one.

With some insurance due, Knoblauch managed a one-out single, and Jeter followed with the same (putting him at 6-for-8 on the year). Buddy Groom was called upon to face O’Neill, but it wasn’t enough for the A’s, as Paulie slashed a double down the left field line, scoring both runners and restoring their lead to three.

It was a save situation, so there was no doubt Mo was staying out for the ninth. Unsurprisingly, he set down Oakland in quick fashion, erasing a single from old friend Tim Raines with a double-play ball, and capping the night off with a strikeout of Chávez.

The Yankees were back in the win column after a long winter and an Opening Day loss, and it’s no surprise it was fueled by the likes of O’Neill, Jeter, and Hernández, with Rivera getting the save. Who knows, maybe this team won’t be half-bad either!

