Yankees prospects: Caleb Durbin homers in perfect night at the plate

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-4 vs. Syracuse Mets

LF Greg Allen 0-3, 2 BB, K

2B Caleb Durbin 2-2, HR, 3 BB, 3 RBI, 2 SB, picked off — perfect day at the plate, swiped a pair of bags, and his first homer at Triple-A

C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 3 BB, K

CF Everson Pereira 0-4, 2 K, HBP

1B Jose Rojas 1-4, HR, BB, 4 RBI, K — three-run bomb in the first

3B Luis Torrens 0-4, BB, 2 K, throwing error

SS Kevin Smith 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB

DH Jordan Groshans 1-3, BB, K

RF Brandon Lockridge 0-2, 2 BB, K — 15 walks for Scranton! Rough, Mets

Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HR

Phil Bickford 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR

Cody Morris 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP

Josh Maciejewski 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (win)

Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Aftershock.



Caleb Durbin notches his first homer in Triple-A! He's reached in eight consecutive plate appearances and has a five-game hitting streak. pic.twitter.com/qxQPrysBq4 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 6, 2024

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-4 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels

DH Ben Rice 1-5, HR, RBI, 3 K, GIDP — going yard to lead off Opening Day!

C Agustin Ramirez 2-5, HR, RBI, GIDP — and back-to-back!

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, BB, fielding error

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2B, K

CF Grant Richardson 3-4, 2B, RBI, K

LF Aaron Palensky 1-4, 2 K

2B Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, fielding error

RF Jared Wegner 1-3, BB

3B Max Burt 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI

Zach Messinger 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HR — 84 pitches

Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Jack Neely 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (save)

RICE LEADOFF BOMB



Ben Rice crushes the 2nd pitch of the 2024 season over the CF wall pic.twitter.com/AI1NW9z2uZ — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 5, 2024

Also of note: Spencer Jones was originally in the lineup but was scratched with a stiff neck.

Spencer Jones has been scratched from today's lineup after waking up with a stiff neck. He didn't take BP today. Manager Raul Dominguez decided it was best to give him the day off. — Matt Kardos (@mattkardos) April 5, 2024

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-6 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods

2B Roc Riggio 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

SS Jared Serna 1-4, K

DH Omar Martinez 1-4

C Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 2B, RBI — only multi-hit game for Hudson Valley

1B Josh Moylan 1-4, 2 K

LF Garrett Martin 1-3, K, HBP

RF Anthony Hall 0-4, 4 K, throwing error — not such a good opening night

CF Nelson Medina 0-3, 2 K

3B Kiko Romero 1-3, 2 K

Sebastian Keane 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 3 BB, K, HBP (loss)

Yorlin Calderon 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Matt Keating 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Cole Ayers 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, WP

First hit of the season ✅



First HR of the season ✅



A longggg HR for Jesus Rodriguez! #RepBX pic.twitter.com/7oAtyeaDKt — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 6, 2024

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 4-2 @ Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

2B George Lombard Jr. 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB

SS Roderick Arias 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 K, throwing error — first dinger in full-season ball!

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, RBI, 3 K, CS, throwing error

LF Coby Morales 1-4, 3 K, SB

1B Dylan Jasso 0-2, BB, HBP

CF Jackson Castillo 1-4, 3B, 2 K

RF Willy Montero 2-4, 2B, K

DH Brenny Escanio 0-4

C Edinson Duran 0-3, BB

Cade Smith 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K, pickoff, WP, balk — eventful 2024 debut anyway!

Cade Austin 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K, WP — the superior Cade on this day

Hueston Morrill 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K (win)

Aaron Nixon 2.1 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K — nice pro debut!