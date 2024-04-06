Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/6/24

So, that home opener sucked. The Yankees were shut out during their first home game of the year for the first time since a young Red Sox southpaw named Billy Rohr nearly no-hit them in 1967. Bad! At least we don’t have days to dwell on it; New York will be back in action. Go win!

Today on the site, Casey will discuss the camaraderie built through weird team bonding moments like Alex Verdugo’s “dawg” quote, Matt will present the Rivalry Roundup, and Sam will handle today’s edition of the 1999 Yankees diary. Later on, Estevão will warn that Aaron Boone needs to start considering playing Trent Grisham more often over Giancarlo Stanton if the designated hitter isn’t, well, hitting.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think it makes sense to give Trent Grisham some run and just have Giancarlo Stanton sit until he can at least face another lefty?

2. Which Yankees minor-league team are you most excited to track in 2024?