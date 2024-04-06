Giancarlo Stanton’s leeway in this lineup is finite

One of the well-documented issues for the Yankees’ 2023 club was its lack of depth and how it affected the bottom half of the lineup. A step further in analyzing this is to acknowledge that any regular player has little to no shadow and that through their struggles they’ll keep getting opportunities, something we saw with Giancarlo Stanton.

The former National League MVP experienced by far and away his worst season a year ago, with career lows in OBP, SLG, and his worst home run output in a year with 300 or more PA since his rookie campaign all the way back in 2010. Despite how badly he performed last season, roughly all of Stanton’s missed time (only played in 101 games) happened due to injuries, a common occurrence in the last however many years of his career.

The current team isn’t exactly Murderers’ Row, but with Juan Soto and other additions to help out Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone certainly has more options to play with — something we’ve already seen come into play as DJ LeMahieu is out. Oswaldo Cabrera isn’t a new acquisition, but he might as well be, considering how 2023 went for him.

Stanton has looked like the veteran we saw struggle last season, with many of the same pitch-recognition problems.* It goes without saying that the sample size is too small to make any sort of definitive argument. All the same, that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge and discuss things. The point to be made isn’t that Stanton should be instantly benched (Boone pretty quickly waved off that possibility anyway), but that the Yankees do, in fact, have that option, whereas it wasn’t available last year.

*Author’s note: Just as an aside, this could’ve been written even before the season. Judge has a .630 OPS. Early season stats are just that.

Trent Grisham was thrown into the Juan Soto trade with San Diego at a low cost because he had failed to crack the Mendoza line since the beginning of 2022. However, with a very good eye at the plate (career 11.6-percent walk rate), he has the potential to be serviceable enough as a hitter that his defensive skills in center will cause a bigger impact than the not-so-occasional homer from Stanton.

It’s simple math: If you’re getting bad production from two players, you choose the difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. This selection will not only benefit you with flexibility at DH, whether it is to give one of your stars a day off or simply ride the hot bat, but also provide a boost to the pitching staff. Aaron Judge should only be playing so many games in center field, anyway.

Grisham also needs to provide a decent enough floor at the plate to make this a worthwhile move. That, however, isn’t much of a stretch and looking at a guy who’s won a Gold Glove in two of the last four seasons, the benefits are quite clear.

One cannot overstate how early it is and that we should be patient. The simple existence of options here is already an improvement, and having them is one of the traits that makes a successful franchise. It’s certainly not a stretch to argue that we’ve also seen enough over the last year plus to be concerned about the trajectory of a bat (Stanton) signed through 2027.

The ball is in Giancarlo’s court. The contract, pedigree, and everything else will only keep him with regular at-bats for so long. Here’s to this entire thing looking silly in a couple of months as Stanton leads MLB in homers in May.