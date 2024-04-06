Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays rally, only to lose on walk-off grand slam

Yesterday’s home opener was not quite the start of dreams for the 2024 Yankees. While Marcus Stroman was excellent on the mound, the offense was held in check, as the Blue Jays eventually got to the bullpen and won 3-0. As annoying as the game was, it was still just the team’s second loss on the young season, as they’ve banked some solid wins early.

Due to that, several teams are chasing the Yankees at this stage of the year, so let’s check in on what those teams did in Friday’s action.

Baltimore Orioles (5-2) 5, Pittsburgh Pirates (6-2) 2

Twelve total hits, three home runs, and Grayson Rodriguez’s good day helped the Orioles top the Pirates in Pittsburgh’s home opener.

With the teams battling through some less-than-stellar conditions, Baltimore struck twice with a run each in the second and third.

Ryan O’Hearn got things started with a home run, with Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins each chipping in with ones later in the game.

Eight of the Orioles’ starters recorded at least one hit, with Henderson, O’Hearn, Adley Rutschman, and Anthony Santander all picking up two. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was very solid, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks, striking out seven in 6.1 innings.

Oneil Cruz led the Pirates’ fightback, homering and finishing with three hits on the day. However, Pittsburgh couldn’t quite string together enough hits to truly worry Rodriguez and the Baltimore bullpen.

Despite the late heroics of, uh, Ben Rortvedt, the Rockies scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth, beating the Rays on Ryan McMahon’s walk-off grand slam.

While the Rays got off to a quick start early, taking 1-0 and 2-1 leads, they couldn’t fully capitalize on their early baserunners, stranding them loaded in the first inning. That eventually allowed the Rockies to take control of the game, as they scored three runs in the sixth, and two in the eighth.

Despite a seemingly comfortable 6-2 lead, Colorado couldn’t quite hold onto that, and things got wild in the ninth. The Rockies sent in Justin Lawrence to pitch the ninth, but he gave up hits to the first four batters he faced. He then induced a groundout, but that too scored a run, getting the Rays with two runs. That’s when Rortvedt stepped to the plate. While he was never known for his bat in pinstripes, he came up big in this game, hitting a two-RBI single to tie the game.

Rortvedt ended up scoring on the soon-to-be hero McMahon’s throwing error, giving Tampa Bay the lead. However luckily for the Rockies, Pete Fairbanks had his own issues closing things out, as he failed to retire any of the three batters he faced. While Jason Adam recorded one out, McMahon then came up with the big homer to give the Rockies the wild win.

Texas Rangers (5-2) 10, Houston Astros (2-6) 2

In a battle of Texas and a rematch of last year’s ALCS, the Rangers jumped on the Astros early as they crushed Houston.

Facing off against Astros’ starter Hunter Brown, Texas put up a five-spot in the bottom of the second inning and basically never looked back from there. In a six-batter span, five Rangers recorded hits, and it was all capped off by an Adolis García home run.

Texas continued pouring it on from there, with García leading the way with a four-RBI game. Meanwhile, Cody Bradford put in a very solid effort on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits in 7.2 innings. The Astros put up a couple runs towards the end of the game, but by then, it was far too little, far too late.

Other Games

Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) 6, Seattle Mariners (3-5) 5: Despite scoring two runs in the ninth inning to rally back and tie the game, the Mariners took a tough loss anyway when the Brewers struck back for a walk-off win. In this case, it was a literal walk-off, as William Contreras drew the Brewers’ fourth walk of the ninth off Andrés Muñoz to end this ballgame.