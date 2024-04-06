Dawgs of New York

There are moments in a season that galvanize a ball club. Most of the time, they are unexpected—a brief snapshot that turns into a rallying cry.

For the 2024 Yankees, a daunting opening road trip to start the season had the potential to spell disaster for a team with a lot of new faces. But fortunately for this team, a string of comeback wins and overall good vibes turned a tough task into a pleasant surprise.

After a four-game sweep of the Astros, newcomer Alex Verdugo was quick to find a word to describe teammate Juan Soto’s performance in the series—DAWG. But the designation didn’t stop with Soto, as Verdugo claimed “We’re dawgs out here” in reference to the squad’s propensity for the big moment the first week of the season.

This is not the first time that a word, phrase, or symbol has taken over a Yankee team.

Think back to 2009, when starting pitcher A.J. Burnett decided it would be a good idea to deliver a pie to the face after every walk-off Yankee win — and there quite a few during that fondly-remembered championship season. The dessert delivery was a simple, but effective way of bringing a team together.

So was another famous moment during the 2017 season, when an unamused man in the lower level of Citi Field proclaimed with an emphatic thumbs down that he did not approve of Todd Frazier’s home run. The Yankees caught wind of the image, which led to frequent “thumbs down” celebrations and an symbol for the underdog Yankees that season.

Pies, thumbs down, “Dassit” in 1996, the #NextManUp trend of 2019 ... so many successful teams have some form of rallying cry. They have to be organic! But they can be rewarding.

A road trip is a great way to come together and so is winning. With new bold personalities in the fold, it is not surprising that the combination has led to a quotable line or two.

“Dawgs” feels appropriate, given the grind-it-out nature to which the Yankees have worn down opposing teams so far. This team in its small sample size has shown a knack for making a big play or getting a big hit (despite yesterday’s performance). They can beat you in a variety of ways. Like Burnett, whose pie escapades came in his first season in pinstripes, the newest members of the Yankees are looking to show they belong.

For Verdugo, I think he was simply being himself, which is the only way these moments stick.

The opening road trip created a soft landing spot for the Yankees as they headed back home. If there was any question about how this team would come together, those have been answered for now. It feels like each new Yankee had a signature moment even before they stepped foot in Yankee Stadium, acclimating themselves quickly with the fans and this team.

Each iteration of these moments can be seen as somewhat meaningless on the surface. What does a pie or a thumbs-down have to do with winning baseball? Simply put, It is about creating an identity for your ball club, and uniting your team. So when Verdugo hit a go-ahead home run on Wednesday and sounds of barking could be heard from the dugout—the K9 Yankees were born. Like the savages in the box that came before them, this Yankees team will not be defined by the label bestowed upon themselves, but by the one they can potentially earn at the end of the season.

For now though, a little bark and a lot of bite is good for a team that was lacking both last season.