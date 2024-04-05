Yankees 0, Blue Jays 3: Yanks’ bats no-show home opener

All the pregame conditions were correctly pointing towards this being a low-scoring afternoon affair, from the chilly and windy weather at Yankee Stadium to the home-plate umpire that the YES broadcast noted had a pitcher-friendly strike zone. The Yankees fell to the Blue Jays 3-0, the first time in 57 years that they were blanked in their home opener.

The first run of the game didn’t actually arrive until the seventh inning, Caleb Ferguson, facing his first batter, missed his location and served up a fastball that landed in the middle of the plate. Toronto pinch-hitter Ernie Clement took advantage, smashing a 407-foot solo home run to left field.

The game got further away from the Yankees in the ninth, with a pair of singles given up by tiring reliever Dennis Santana (who had already pitched an inning and a third) and then Nick Burdi’s worst game yet. The latter struggled mightily with his control and surrendered two walks and an unsightly three wild pitches. The latter two came with runners on third, and that extended to Jays’ lead to 3-0.

Marcus Stroman faces at least a bit of an uphill battle ingratiating himself with the Yankee fanbase due to his past feuds. However, he rose to the occasion in his first start in front of the home fans. He executed a well-thought-out plan of attack, maintaining control throughout his outing.

While Stroman didn’t overpower many hitters, he still managed to strike out six with his crafty six-pitch repertoire. He finished the game with an impressive six-inning, 98-pitch outing, allowing three hits and one walk.

A highlight was when Stroman was able to sneak in a called third strike to Daulton Varsho through the front door to get out of the second inning:

Marcus Stroman, Painted 90mph Two Seamer. ️ pic.twitter.com/YaEQTrjvfs — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2024

On the other side, however, Yusei Kikuchi and the Jays’ bullpen quieted the Yankee bats, fanning seven in his shutout five innings. Against the heart of the order, he walked Aaron Judge twice, but was able to silence the hitters between him with Giancarlo Stanton and Juan Soto both going 0-for-4 in the game.

The Yankees’ biggest threat didn’t arrive until the last possible moment, when Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe smacked hard-hit singles with two down in the ninth. With the tying run at the plate with Verdugo, he just got under it for a fly out to right field, ending the game.

Yankees hitters struck out 11 times in the game. Kikuchi continued to have Stanton’s number, who is now 1-for-16 in 18 plate appearances against the lefty. It’s not like the DH has been red-hot though, as Stanton has failed to lessen concerns about his ability to catch up to pitches; he has 13 strikeouts in his first 25 plate appearances. Stanton went down swinging in his first two times at the plate. The second K came at a big moment in the third inning with men on first and second with two outs. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Kikuchi got Stanton to bite on a curve.

Starting the game, the Opening Day atmosphere lived up to the hype. As Soto took his position in right field, he was welcomed by an enthusiastic bleacher crowd. Dominican flags fluttered in the windy afternoon air. Soto acknowledged the bleacher creators with a greeting of his own:

Unfortunately, the low-scoring game muted the sold-out crowd as the game progressed.

The Yankee offense will look to bounce back tomorrow night with 7:05pm ET start time. Clarke Schmidt will match up against the Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman.

