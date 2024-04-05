Yankees sign Rougned Odor to minor-league deal

The Yankees have signed 30-year-old infielder Rougned Odor to a minor-league contract, per a report from Jon Heyman. The veteran will be able to opt out of the deal after July 1st if he’s not called up by then.

Odor has played in 1,154 games across 10 seasons, mostly at second base. He was called up by the Texas Rangers in 2014 as a 20-year-old rookie and quickly earned a starting job. Odor displayed uncommon power for a middle infielder, reaching 30 home runs three times in his seven years with Texas, earning a $49.5 million extension in the process. Odor struggled to get on base consistently, though, and after slashing .167/.209/.413 in 148 plate appearances in 2020, the Rangers designated him for assignment at the end of 2021 spring training, and traded him to the Yankees a week later.

As Erica Block wrote in 2021, Odor became something of a fan favorite during his season in pinstripes as a role player due to his infectious personality and, at least initially, knack for coming through in the clutch.

Overall, though, Odor’s tenure in New York was understood to be minimally impactful, as his .202/.286/.379 slash line and mediocre defense at second and third led to a performance around replacement level.

Odor then spent a year in Baltimore (where he was also popular in the clubhouse) before landing in San Diego last season. He was designated for assignment once again in July. Odor signed a free agent deal with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s NPB this offseason. He failed to make their Opening Day roster, though, and asked to be released from his contract so he could return to the U.S., a request the Giants honored in late March.

With injuries to DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza, Odor will provide insurance at second and third base, especially if additional maladies further deplete the Yankees’ infield depth — which wasn’t terribly deep at Triple-A (poor Jorbit Vivas). He’s been remarkably consistent over the last few years, so if Odor makes it back to the big-league roster, he can be expected to run into a few home runs but provide little else with the bat while playing below-average defense at either second or third.