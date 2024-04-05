Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians take down Twins, continue hot start

Major League Baseball had a light docket on Thursday, as neither the Yankees nor their AL East or West rivals were in action. So it’s time for a brief AL Central spotlight! (No, we’re not deigning to include the Royals or the utterly miserable White Sox.) They usually get shoved down into the “Other Games of Note” section, but today, it’s all about them.

Cleveland Guardians (6-2) 4, Minnesota Twins (3-3) 2

The Guardians really got kicked in the teeth last year after their surprising run to 92 wins and a division title in 2022. They sagged to a 76-86 record, and even though they were in first place at the All-Star break—albeit just barely—they played so poorly in the second half at 10 games under .500 that the Twins were able to ride a mere 87 wins to an easy AL Central crown.

So skipper Terry Francona called it a career and in came Stephen Vogt, who was actually playing as recently as that aforementioned 2022 campaign. And wouldn’t you know it? Vogt actually has Cleveland off to a promising start to 2024. Taking three of four in Oakland to start the season was unremarkable because the A’s are such a disaster that they’re not even going have a city name in 2025. But winning two of three in Seattle caught some eyes, especially given the way they thumped Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

Now, the Guardians get to go head-to-head in Minnesota for three games against the preseason favorites. The matchup would’ve seemed to favor the Twins with Pablo López on the bump against sophomore Tanner Bibee. But Bibee fanned nine batters in 5.1 innings, scattering five hits with just one run and no walks allowed.

Meanwhile, Cleveland tallied three in the third against López, with a rally that seemed quite reminiscent of their 2022 squad:

Steven Kwan single

Andrés Giménez single

José Ramírez RBI single

Josh Naylor fielder’s choice (Giménez out at home)

Tyler Freeman RBI single

Will Brennan sacrifice fly

The Twins loaded the bases with one out in a 4-1 game in the seventh, when Vogt called on Hunter Gaddis to face Byron Buxton. The former All-Star went down swinging, and though a Gaddis wild pitch scored a run, he got a popup from Max Kepler to end the threat.

Carlos Correa was similarly stranded at second when he led off the eighth with a double, as Scott Barlow struck out the side. The former Royals closer fanned Carlos Santana, Manuel Margot, and Willi Castro in order. Emmanuel Clase got the save, and the Guardians got their statement win in Minny. They’ll get another couple chances after an offday today.

We’re not tracking the Tigers daily, but since the schedule was so light yesterday...

Detroit Tigers (5-0) 6, New York Mets (0-5) 3 (11 innings)

The Tigers beat the Mets! It took a long time but it happened!

New York Mets (1-5) 2, Detroit Tigers (5-1) 1

Then they lost to the Mets after no-hitting them for seven innings. Whoops! (Also, Pete Alonso homering on that pitch is ridiculous.)