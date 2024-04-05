New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman vs. Yusei Kikuchi

We are starting the weekend early today with a 1:05 pm ET first pitch for the home opener at Yankee Stadium. There is a heightened feeling of anticipation for Opening Day, Part II, fueled by the team’s 6-1 start, a new superstar, and a starting pitcher eager to shine in his home debut. Paul O’Neill will kick off the festivities by tossing the ceremonial first pitch, and then Marcus Stroman takes over the mound.

For Stroman, a Medford, NY native, it appeared to be his first choice to align his throwing schedule for today’s home opener. Stroman has billed himself as a player that wants the ball during marquee games and is built for the bright lights of pitching for the Yankees.

“I’m someone who really tries to take in the energy of the stadium, the people,’’ Stroman told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s going to be pretty surreal for me, and a moment that I think I’ll remember forever.’

Home sweet home. Can’t wait to see y’all tomorrow and feel that NY energy! ️ @Yankees pic.twitter.com/ERVUMTxDtq — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 4, 2024

Well, despite the brisk, cloudy, and windy conditions expected this afternoon, the stadium will still be rocking for this matinee, and it will be an opportunity for Stroman to prove himself on a big stage.

Stroman had a strong debut outing in Houston last week, tossing six innings allowing three unearned runs on four hits, two walks, and striking out four. Baseball Savant labeled six different pitch types during his start, but just over 75 percent of his pitches were his sinkerball and slider. Another reason Stroman may be well-suited for his new home stadium is his lower fly-ball rate, which will come in handy pitching in a home stadium that has a home run park factor 16 percent above average.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays. The left-hander was shaky in his first start against Tampa Bay, yielding three earned runs and allowing six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. Starting his sixth season in the MLB, Kikuchi career ERA+ is 89, but last season he held a career-best 3.86 ERA in 32 starts.

Juan Soto will also get his first taste at the stadium wearing pinstripes. With a slashline of .345/.441/.483 in his first week, and already earned a signature Yankee moment by outdueling Josh Hader in an epic battle on Sunday for a go-ahead RBI single to compete the series sweep against Houston. He has made a dream first impression for Yankee fans. Now it’s time for Yankee fans to do their part to try to make this a lasting marriage.

“The fans when we show up April 5th will do a lot of convincing, too. I think we’ll be good,” Judge said back in late February when discussing Soto’s potential return to New York following his upcoming free agency..

If you are heading to the stadium this weekend, no pressure, just be yourself, but be sure to bring your A-game.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Sportsnet

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

The boys are back in town. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/6cNBDYPtr3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 5, 2024