Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/5/24

MLB.com | Zach Buchanan: This afternoon will be the Yankees’ home opener for the 2024 regular season when they host the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Among those who will be especially excited for the occasion is Yankees’ starting pitcher and Long Island native Marcus Stroman, who grew up a Yankees’ fan. Despite that, this will be the first time he’s involved in the action, as a fan or player, in the first game of the year in the Bronx.

My Central Jersey | Mike Ashmore: As the big league team continues their early run, the minors are starting to get into full swing as well. In Double-A Somerset, Spencer Jones is going to be the main attraction for the Patriots as he looks to keep things going after an impressive spring training.

ESPN: While it’s only seven games, it’s hard not to be a little excited by how the Yankees have started the 2024 season. Marquee acquisition Juan Soto has looked every bit the part of the bat the Yankees needed, and they’ve gotten good contributions from all over the field. Another piece of evidence that things have been pretty rosy thus far is ESPN moving the Bombers up to No. 3 in their MLB power rankings.

New York Post | Christian Arnold: The Yankees were originally scheduled to play the Marlins on Monday afternoon at 2:05pm ET. The team is belatedly moving that start time up to 6:05pm due to the solar eclipse.

ESPN | Tim Keown: With their time in Oakland running out, the Athletics announced on Thursday that they will spend at least 2025-27 in Sacramento at Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A River Cats. A’s owner John Fisher invoked the excitement of seeing the likes of Aaron Judge potentially hit homers in the stadium, which is a weird way to hype up the team that he himself is going to be putting on the field then, but whatever. Check out Andrew’s article on the main SB Nation site for more on this regrettable decision.

CBS News | Tony Aiello: In a bit of awful news, a tragic accident claimed the life of a member of the Yankees’ family on Wednesday. Cathy Tusiani — wife of a Yankees’ executive, Michael Tusiani — was killed when a tree fell onto her car during Wednesday’s rain and wind storms in Westchester County. We echo the Yankees in sending our condolences and best wishes to the Tusiani family.