Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/5/24

It’s Opening Day in the Bronx! Opening the season on the road can be kind of a bummer, but a fun silver lining is that in some ways we get to experience the pageantry of Opening Day twice at the start of the season. The Yankees will take the field in the Bronx for the first time in over six months, and they’ll do so with a 6-1 record after a stellar road trip. The vibes are good!

We’ll have a full slate for you ahead of the home opener. Andrew recaps the night that was in the AL yesterday, while Matt writes up the first game of the 1999 season as part of our look back at that championship campaign. Josh will also discuss the utmost trust we should have in the Yankees to put together an elite bullpen, Nick Ahles runs down where the Yankees’ top prospects will start their seasons, and after the game, Madison delivers this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What are some of your favorite home-opener memories?

2. Have any individual player performances from across the league surprised you in the season’s first week?