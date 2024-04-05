Where the Yankees’ top prospects will start their 2024 seasons

Baseball is finally here. After a long, long offseason, we’ve hit the ground running. Both our beloved Bronx Bombers and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have started their seasons, but it’s time to unleash the floodgates. Starting today, all three of Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa will kick their seasons off, and with them a whole bunch of Yankees prospects.

Let’s take a look at where some top-rated prospects, and some you’re probably unfamiliar with, will be starting their seasons.

Somerset Patriots

Pitchers

Most of Somerset’s pitching staff is comprised of organizational depth pieces, but some intriguing names stand out. Headlining the rotating is 11th-ranked prospect Brock Selvidge. Prior to 2023, Selvidge hadn’t pitched more than 11 games in a season, but got a full season of starts in across two levels. He put up a 3.38 ERA across 77.1 innings in Low-A to start the season, before finishing with a 3.58 ERA across 50.1 High-A innings following a midseason promotion. He makes the jump to Double-A following a strong campaign and impressive spring training, including getting the start in the team’s Spring Breakout matchup against Toronto, where he spun four scoreless innings and struck out eight batters.

No. 11 @Yankees prospect Brock Selvidge was in his #SpringBreakout start:



4 IP

1 H

0 R

1 BB

8 K pic.twitter.com/o7YLOh1e42 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 16, 2024

Joining Selvidge in the rotation is 2022 third-rounder Trystan Vrieling. Starting directly in Double-A is a bit of surprise for Vrieling, considering the fact he has not thrown an inning as a professional since being drafted. The team gave him the summer off after signing and was preparing for a 2023 debut before he ended up developing a stress fracture in his pitching elbow, missing the season. Vrieling did return for 10.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League where he put up mixed results. The team is a big believer in Vrieling’s curveball and slider, and clearly see enough potential in the 23-year-old righty to challenge him out of the gate.

Somerset’s bullpen also has some returning faces; righties Jack Neely and Danny Watson. Neely makes a good case to be the team’s closer after dominating hitters across two levels last season. Neely put up a 2.17 ERA across 66.1 innings while racking up a whopping 100 strikeouts and only walking 20 batters. He also closed out the Spring Breakout game. Watson had struggled in his first two professional campaigns before New York tinkered with him arm slot. He immediately produced better results. After putting up a 10.44 ERA in his first two seasons, Watson cruised to a 1.58 ERA over 62.2 innings across two levels where he struck out 82 hitters and walked just 25. These two figure to form a lethal combination in the back of the Patriots’ bullpen.

Hitters

Some notable names headline Somerset’s lineup, but one name (literally) stands above them; 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones. Jones returns to Somerset following a brief 17-game stint to close out the season. Jones brings a lot of comparisons to a lefty version of Aaron Judge, and it’s easy to see why. There’s a lot of pop in Jones’ hulking six-foot-six inch frame, as evidenced by his 16 homers and 29 doubles across 117 contests last year. You’d like to see a few more of those doubles turn to homers, but we’ll take what we can get. There is a lot of hype around Jones, especially following a monster spring training, where he mashed to a .444/.583/.722 stat line in 13 games. He will be the face of the Patriots to start the season.

Spencer Jones with a double to the opposite field, he continues a great Spring Training #Yankees pic.twitter.com/TEN4Slj9af — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 5, 2024

Catcher Ben Rice returns to the Patriots, where he spent the majority of his 2023 breakout campaign. Not doing much to distinguish himself across his first two campaigns, Rice exploded with a .324/.434/.615 slash line in 73 games across three levels, including 48 contests in Double-A. The 2021 12th-rounder out of Dartmouth brought a lot of thump to the plate as well, swatting 20 homers, including 16 with Somerset. While he ended up missing about two months in the middle of the season due to an oblique injury, he didn’t skip a beat when he returned. Rice returns to try and keep that momentum going.

Two other notable hitters include 22nd-ranked prospect Agustin Ramirez and a former top-30 prospect in Elijah Dunham.

Hudson Valley Renegades

Pitchers

One name stands above the rest for Hudson Valley’s pitchers, Kyle Carr. Carr, a third-round pick out of Palomar Junior College in last year’s draft, will be making his professional debut when he throws his first pitch. He is a bit of an anomaly, as it’s hard to fully trust Junior College numbers due to the lack of competition, but there’s a lot to like about Carr’s profile. He has solid mechanics and a smooth delivery, which allows him to repeat his motions fluidly. He also packs a slider/sweeper hybrid pitch. It can look a bit sluggish when Carr doesn’t have feel for it but it becomes lethal when he does. New York has done well with developing high spin rate pitches, which naturally drew them to Carr. If he gets off to a fast start, Carr could be a quick riser within the system.

While the other names on the Renegades’ staff might not jump off the page, here’s one you might want to tuck away in the back off your head; Sebastian Keane. Keane, a 2022 18th-round pick out of Northeastern, was strictly used as a reliever in his 2023 professional debut, but looked sharp on the mound. He put up a sterling 1.71 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 26.1 Florida Complex League innings before giving up four runs in 5.1 Low-A innings. Still, the team clearly didn’t read too much into those 5.1 innings and moved him up a level. Keane isn’t a top prospect now, and might not ever be as a pure reliever, but he’s a name to watch.

Hitters

A trio of interesting hitters will start the season with Hudson Valley. Roc Riggio is the most noteworthy. A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in last year’s draft, Riggio cemented himself in college baseball lore with a mammoth postseason performance back in 2021, going 15-for-27 with nine extra-base hits and 17 RBI in just five games. He got into 22 games after signing, mostly with Low-A Tampa, and looked overmatched to start, batting just .192 with just two extra-base hits compared to 24 strikeouts. Still, he did show good discipline with 22 walks. He brings a lot of fire and passion wherever he plays, and he’s a fun player to watch. With a plethora of middle infield options above him, the Yankees can afford to be patient with Riggio’s development. It’s likely he’ll spend a full season with the Renegades.

Yankees 4th round pick Roc Riggio is kind of a WHOLE vibe tbh pic.twitter.com/cLIJUeZ3ne — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 10, 2023

Signed for just $10,000 as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2019, Jared Serna has done nothing but rake since making his debut. Serna had his best season yet in 2023, getting into 122 games and slashing .284/.350/.463 across two levels, including 27 with the Renegades to close out the year. Serna has a contact slap-hitter’s profile in his swing and a good eye at the plate. He puts the bat on the ball frequently, as evidenced by just 90 strikeouts over 563 plate appearances last year. Serna gets surprising power out of his 5-foot-6 frame, as he smacked 19 homers last season, although none of those came with Hudson Valley. Serna returns looking to build upon his momentum.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2022 out of the University of Oregon, Anthony Hall was seen as an advanced college bat who could rise quickly within the organization. What happened since was just a string of bad luck. Hall popped out in his first professional plate appearance and broke his right hamate bone while doing so. While in recovery, he injured his right wrist and required a second surgery. Finally getting onto the field in mid-April, Hall put up a solid .269/.382/.449 slash line in 60 Low-A games, but struggled to a .194/.282/.296 line in 24 High-A games. While the introduction to High-A wasn’t pretty, there’s a lot to like about Hall. He has a compact left-handed swing that generates a lot of pop, and is more than comfortable taking his walks if he doesn’t find a pitch he likes. Much like Riggio, the Yankees can afford to be patient with Hall’s development. He returns to High-A looking to flip the script from his introduction

Tampa Tarpons

Pitchers

The Tarpons’ pitching staff is full of players ready to make the jump from summer league ball into full-season in play, but there’s not a ton of notable prospects on the team. Two names do bear mentioning; Cade Smith and Luis Serna.

Smith, who PSA’s own Smith Brickner mentioned as a potential breakout pitcher this season, will be making his professional debut the first time he gets into a game. A sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State in last year’s draft, Smith continues a recent trend of polished college pitchers taken in the middle rounds that the Yankees help get across the finish line with their development. Usually these pitchers have some off-speed pitch that the team falls in love with, and Smith is no different. He features a gorgeous slider that can dance all around the zone when it’s on, as well as a curveball with some decent potential. Smith brings a clean delivery though sometimes fires a little too quickly and loses command when he does, but his track record generally works in his favor. He will be a starter to watch with the Tarpons.

A cousin of the aforementioned Jared Serna, Luis moves to full-season ball for the first time as well. Making his professional debut back in 2021, Serna looked good in 12 Dominican Summer League appearances, then proceeded to look even better in 11 FCL appearances in 2022. Serna repeated the FCL in 2023 and while his numbers backed up a bit in eight starts, his stuff remained largely the same following a return from a shoulder injury. He brings a nasty changeup that is the key to his success. Serna also packs a decent fastball and slider, but he simply doesn’t have many innings under his belt. He’s still young, but his assignment to Tampa will be key in seeing if his body can hold up under a starter’s workload. If not, he does have closer potential.

19-year-old Luis Serna strikes out 41-year-old Robinson Cano with a nasty changeup pic.twitter.com/SnJDVXZIWi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 26, 2024

Hitters

Tampa packs a trio of noteworthy hitters, plus a fourth you’ll want to remember as well. You definitely know the name Roderick Arias by now. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the number one international free agent of the 2022 class, Arias signed with the Yankees for $4 million. It’s been a tale of two seasons for Arias, as he looked overmatched in his professional debut, hitting just .194 while striking out in over a third of his plate appearances. He reported to the FCL for 2023 and showed his massive potential, slashing .267/.423/.505 in 27 games while displaying both power and speed before breaking his right thumb.

Still just 19-years-old, prospect evaluators have been dreaming on Arias’ future even before his 2023 campaign. There’s a lot to love with Arias’ game; he plays with heart and hustle and has a real feel for all five tools. There is legitimate superstar potential here but we’re a long way from truly seeing it. His jump to full-season ball will be an important development. For more info on Arias, check out this profile I wrote on him here.

Drafted with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 draft, George Lombard Jr. was the headlining selection of the Yankees 2023 draft class. The son of former big leaguer and now current Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr., the younger Lombard was born with baseball in his blood. He is a natural to the game and brings great instincts to the plate and the dirt. He got into 13 games after signing and hit the ground running, slashing .311/.466/.356 across two levels while also walking more than he struck out. His quick start was encouraging given the fact there’s still plenty of room for his already advanced tools to grow. He finished his debut season with nine games for Tampa and returns for more seasoning, but he is a candidate to rise fast.

2023 first round pick George Lombard Jr. goes the other way! pic.twitter.com/8i4zgdc7DW — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 25, 2024

Enmanuel Tejeda joins the Tarpons roster for his full-season debut fresh off back-to-back excellent summer league campaigns. Signing for just $40,000 as part of the same IFA class as Arias, Tejeda has done nothing but rake since joining the organization. In 2022, Tejeda batted .289/.463/.493 while walking almost twice as much as he struck out in 46 games in the DSL. In 2023, Tejeda moved stateside to the FCL and just kept hitting, batting .307/.465/.458, and continued to display a keen eye at the plate in 50 FCL games. He did grade out as a bit lucky in 2023, with a BABIP of .390, but his season was impressive nonetheless. There’s not a ton of pop in his bat, but he does bring great speed and a solid gap-to-gap approach at the plate, so he will rack up plenty of extra-base hits. Tejeda keeps on hitting, so he keeps earning promotions. How he adjusts to Single-A ball will be a fun story to watch.

Like Sebastian Keane, you may not know the name Dylan Jasso, but he is another to keep in the back of your brain. He was a fun discovery for the Yankees this past season. Born in Mexico, Jasso moved stateside for college ball, where he landed with New Mexico Junior College for 2023. He posted an absurd .453 batting average with 25 homers and 65 RBI across 65 games in his freshman season. Despite being draft-eligible, he went unselected and subsequently signed with the Yankees as an undrafted free agent. Jasso just kept on hitting, slashing .377/.487/.574 with nine extra-base hits and walking twice as much as he struck out in 17 FCL games. He got a four-game trial run with Tampa at the end of the season, and while he only collected one hit in 16 plate appearances, he also only struck out once. He has dabbled at third base, but first base is likely to be his home, where he plays adequately at best. His bat will be the driving force behind his success. His hot start caught my attention, and it will be fun to see what he can do over a full season.

Three whole levels of Yankees prospects kicking their seasons off all at the same time is a recipe for fun in my book. We have familiar faces in new places, as well as a whole new set of players ready for the next steps in their careers. All three of these teams are loaded with talent, both with the names you know, and the names you don’t. Keep an eye on these teams throughout the season, as you never know who could be the next breakout star.