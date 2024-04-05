1999 Yankees Diary, April 5: Clemens debuts, but Yanks lose on Opening Day

The 1998 Yankees were a historically great baseball team. Their 114 regular season wins are among the most of all time, and if you add in the postseason victories, no one has more in a single year. They are unimpeachably on the all-time shortlist of best teams ever. One question was, what could they do for an encore?

The sequel in 1999 had a pretty good ending as well, but the year started in an inauspicious manner for the Yankees.

April 5: Yankees 3, Athletics 5 (box score)

Record: 0-1 (1 GB)

The Yankees would have to wait a bit to commemorate the 1998 championship in the Bronx, as MLB sent them out to Oakland to open up 1999. They would also have to do so without beloved manager Joe Torre, who was undergoing prostate cancer treatment and turned to bench coach Don Zimmer to fill in for him. However, Opening Day is still Opening Day, and the Yankees had another notable thing to ring in that day. To kick off the 1999 season, the Yankees gave the start in the opener to their newest star and acquisition: Roger Clemens.

Despite having immense individual success after signing with the Toronto Blue Jays for 1997, Clemens was not happy with the lack of team success in those years. Even though he led the team’s rotation in 1998 by winning a second consecutive AL Cy Young Award, Toronto finished 26 games back of the Yankees, despite a winning record. That led to him requesting a trade.

While the Yankees didn’t have much room to improve on the previous season, getting a player of Clemens’ caliber certainly represents an opportunity to upgrade. On February 18th, they decided to try just that. In acquiring Clemens from the Blue Jays, they sent Homer Bush, Graeme Lloyd, and David Wells — who had just thrown his perfect game during the previous season — to Toronto. While Wells had become a well-loved Yankee, George Steinbrenner said “You can equate this with getting a Michael Jordan.”

Before Clemens ever had to take the mound as a Yankee, his offense gave him a lead. With Derek Jeter on after a single, the Yankees got a bit of help when Oakland second baseman Tony Phillips committed an error on a Paul O’Neill grounder. Bernie Williams then added a single to plate Jeter. Later in the inning, a Chili Davis walk loaded the bases, only for them to be stranded that way. That would be the first of a couple of opportunities the Yankees would wish they would’ve taken advantage of.

With his normal No. 21 in use by Paul O’Neill, Clemens started the season on Opening Day donning the No. 12, which he would later switch from mid-season. After getting his first two outs on just two pitches, Clemens walked future Yankee Jason Giambi and Matt Stairs before getting out of the jam to complete his first inning as a Yankee.

After the Yankees again left the bases loaded in the second, a Davis home run in the third added to the Yankees’ lead. Eventually, Clemens couldn’t keep putting up the zeroes, and the A’s broke through in the fifth. With Miguel Tejada on after a walk, Phillips atoned for his earlier error with a two-run homer to even the score.

Jeter gave the Yankees the lead back with a solo homer in the seventh before Clemens was sent back out for the bottom half of the inning. He was nearing 100 pitches, which you would almost certainly never see on Opening Day today. But after Clemens walked Phillips with one out in the seventh, Zimmer dispatched pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre to pull the Rocket from the game.*

*Zim’s knees were completely shot and he was recovering from arthroscopic surgery, so Stottlemyre was responsible for going out to signal pitching changes during this time.

Mike Stanton was Zim’s choice to relieve Clemens, but that quickly turned into a fiasco. The first batter he faced was Jason McDonald who hit a pop-up into no man’s land in center field. It dropped in front of Williams, who tried to throw out Phillips, who was trying to go from first to third on the hit. The throw had no real chance, and not only did Phillips end up safe, but McDonald moved up to second. That came back to haunt the Yankees, as Oakland followed that with three-straight hits. By the time the dust had settled, the A’s had a three-run inning and had opened up a 5-3 lead.

The Yankees couldn’t answer in the eighth, but considering they were a team you couldn’t count out, the three outs in the ninth were still theoretically plenty of time. Except on this day, they wouldn’t get those outs. After the bottom of the eighth, rain began to come in steadily. There had already been one delay earlier in the game, and as the night turned into the next morning, the umpires eventually decided to call the game off, dooming the Yankees to a 5-3, eight-inning loss.

While he earned a no-decision, Clemens’ debut did impress his teammates and coaches. In 6.1 innings, he ended up allowing three runs on four hits and five walks, while striking out eight.

Similarly, the Yankees lost on Opening Day in 1998. Like the season before, the 1999 Yankees wouldn’t let that defeat become an omen for the season.

