Yankees fans are buying in on an elite season from Juan Soto

Adding Juan Soto to the Yankees lineup was expected to improve what was a meager offensive output from the team last season, but the immediate results look like night and day. Soto came out swinging in his Yankees debut, collecting AL Player of the Week honors with nine hits in 17 at-bats in Houston, alongside a homer and a plethora of walks.

The overall facelift that penciling Soto’s name in the two-hole does for the rest of the lineup is massive, but the numbers that Soto alone could put up in his walk year are tantalizing to think about. In particular, that steady and consistent bat of his could lead to his name appearing near the top of the leaderboards for batting average, and so we posed the question — what’s he going to produce this season? Here’s how you responded:

That’s a lot of confidence across the board from the fanbase to believe in just how excellent Soto’s bat should be, especially considering how just batting .280 or .290 would likely put him near the top of the Yankees’ ranks and be a fine result anyway. Instead, the majority of you doubled down and said that he’ll end up in the .300 to .330-ish range, a phenomenal mark that could have him in the race for the batting title depending on how the crowd around him shapes up. Speaking of, let’s look at the second half of our questionnaire here:

A solid percentage of the base is willing to stake the claim that Soto will play well enough to earn the batting title. It’s a tough call to make, as the lowest mark to win the honor in the last five years was Luis Arraez’s .316 average with the Twins in 2022 while last year’s race saw Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz take it with a .330 average. Based on our first response Soto is expected to be right in the thick of it, but the field always includes some strong contenders including runner-ups from previous years like Corey Seager and Soto’s own teammate Aaron Judge. I’m sure a friendly competition within the team’s lineup wouldn’t be the worst thing to deal with.

The league isn’t just made up of Yankees fans, so there were some more general questions posed to baseball fans at large. Let’s dig into some of these to wrap things up.

[All results below are from MLB-wide surveys rather than ones directed to just Yankees fans.]

The majority of MLB’s audience seems to be tuned in for the start of the season, but there’s a sizeable amount of people that have already dropped a few games from their to-do list. Some of that may be due to MLB’s haywire scheduling around streaming services — the Yankees have already dealt with one of their exclusive providers covering the second game of the year, and even though free trials exist plenty of people didn’t want to go through the trouble of setting it up. The more worrying result, as we’ll get into in a moment, is the pool of fans rooting for a team that they already know isn’t that committed to competing.

Now this is a problem. The new season is but a week old and over half of the fanbases surveyed here believe there’s no shot of their team winning the title. Now, there’s room to believe that some of this is pessimism — plenty of middling teams that in previous years wouldn’t stand a chance of making it to October are now not only capable but can surprise and make a deep run like the Braves, Phillies, and D-Backs have in recent times.

However, there’s reasonable room to believe the fanbases of teams that have shown no desire to spend on their team or are openly tanking, because there’s simply too many of them around. We’ve seen the mess that the A’s have become over the past few seasons due to the team giving up on finding a way to stay in Oakland and are punting until they settle into a new stadium in Las Vegas, but even teams that are committed to their current homes have subscribed to the complete tear-down method that the Astros and Orioles have used to rebuild that takes years to bear any fruits, if it even does. Rarely has a team predicted to place fifth in their division actually dug out of the hole to surprise people beyond much more than a fourth- or distant third-place finish over the past half-decade, and both Central divisions have taken flack over the years for practically having a guaranteed winner or top-two from the start. Here’s hoping for some teams to get their head out of the sand and make some noise.

