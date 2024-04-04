Yankees prospects: Scranton rained out on consecutive nights

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets

Another tough break for the RailRiders as Mother Nature has been coming down hard in the tri-state area recently, and for the second night in a row Scranton has to delay their home opener. Once again, the RailRiders were quick to the draw in realizing this game wouldn’t be possible last night, and managed to get it nixed early at least.

Here’s the full official press release from the team:

POSTPONED

April 3 vs Syracuse

Doubleheader Saturday, April 6 @ 2:05 p.m.

“Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up at a date to be determined.

Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on April 6 at 2:05 p.m. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans will receive a 2024 magnetic schedule giveaway, courtesy of Dippin’ Dots.

Rainout tickets are exchangeable for any 2024 regular season home game based on availability, excluding May 8, May 22, and July 4. Season ticket holders and group leaders should contact their sales representatives to receive credit for a future home game.

Tickets can be exchanged by emailing rainout@swbrailriders.com (please include your account number).

Visit SWBRailRiders.com for information on our rain policy, single-game tickets, and promotions.”

