Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/4/24

The first road trip of the year is in the books, and it treated the Yankees about as well as they possibly could’ve asked for. An opening sweep of the hated Astros led into taking two of three from the Diamondbacks including a wild extra-inning thriller to cap it off, and New York is returning to the Bronx with a 6-1 start. There’s a lot of baseball to be played, but the early breaks seem to be falling in their favor so far, and you’d rather have that than not as last year’s team could attest.

The Yankees have a day off to rest up before taking on their first homestand, but there’s plenty to cover even without some game action. Matt starts us off with a series preview for the Blue Jays, Andrew gets us up to date with the latest results around the league, and John has a precursor for the 1999 series dedicated to Joe Torre’s battle with cancer that year. Jeff examines what is working so well with Anthony Volpe’s swing mechanic changes, Sam dives into the continued existence of Aaron Judge’s messed-up strike zone, and Nick Power goes over a fun conversation with former Yankee Dave Winfield.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who hits the first home run in Yankee Stadium this year?

2. Will we see any tempers flare in this matchup with the Blue Jays?