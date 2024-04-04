Aaron Judge is tall, gets short end of the stick

In the fourth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game in Arizona, Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the 2024 season. Even though it was only six games, it felt like a drought for someone of his prowess, and hopefully the patented opposite field blast closes the book on his brief slump. Prior to that homer against the Diamondbacks, Judge was just 3-for-29 on the season with a double, and in the midst of the uncharacteristic slide, we saw yet another glimpse of the curse that has nagged at him for his entire career: called strikes below the zone.

Judge is famously 6-foot-7, and is faced with a fairly different strike zone than the average player. Major League Baseball defines the zone as this: “the area over home plate from the midpoint between a batter’s shoulders and the top of the uniform pants — when the batter is in his stance and prepared to swing at a pitched ball — and a point just below the kneecap.” It’s a bit wordy, but we all know the general parameters are. For someone of Judge’s stature, of course, the “point just below the kneecap” is further from the ground than that of Jose Altuve, or pretty much any other batter an umpire contends with.

Given all of this, it’s easy to see how umpires could make this mistake — from one batter to another, the difference is usually close to negligible, but with Judge, it becomes glaring. Esteban wrote about this a couple of years ago, and despite more evidence pouring in by the game on the issue, little seems to have been done.

Here is the notable example from Tuesday’s game against Zac Gallen:

It was nice to see a little push back from No. 99, but the call was made, and he got the short (tall?) end of the stick once again. And unfortunately, this call was no outlier:

These are just a few random examples from the beginning of this year and the end of last, but the short shrift Judge gets is visible. His strike zone is higher than pretty much every other batter’s, but his calls don’t completely reflect that. And as it turns out, he gets penalized on this significantly more than anyone else.

MLB Most Called Strikes

Below Strike Zone Since 2017



489 Aaron Judge

368 Xander Bogaerts

365 Josh Bell

343 Paul Goldschmidt

340 Manny Machado https://t.co/ZoEoXcYjxc — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) April 3, 2024

Judge has had over 100 more of these calls than anyone else, and it feels every bit of it. While one pitch can feel like just a small drop in the bucket (and sometimes it is), it makes a real difference in the results.

Tuesday’s strikeout call was a bad one, and even more upsetting because it ended his at-bat, but these calls make a huge difference at any point, as Judge or any other player will show us. Through 1-0 counts in his career, he has a Bondsian 217 wRC+, but in 0-1 counts it drops to a more Daniel Vogelbach-y 110. Everyone always talks about the swing you can have on a 1-1 pitch, and this is a great way to think about how this affects Judge. Through 2-1 counts he boasts a 206 wRC+, which drops all the way to 78 if he actually finds himself in a 1-2 hole. This is the case in any ball/strike swing.

This all adds up — a 2-1 count is closer to a walk, and also pressures pitchers to throw a hittable pitch, while a 1-2 count is obviously much closer to a strikeout. That’s all fine and well, it’s the nature of the game, but Judge gets put in those more vulnerable spots (when he really shouldn’t be) more than any other player in the game.

Aaron Judge has not had the start to 2024 that he or the Yankees would have hoped for. The Bombers are succeeding despite it, but the unfair breaks he gets perpetuate the valleys (among his many peaks) even more. We can hope Wednesday’s homer helps the Yankee captain snap out of this little funk, but hoping the strike zone will begin to reflect more accurately for Judge feels more and more like a futile dream.