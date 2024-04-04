New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

You can’t ask for too much more than what the Yankees have done to start this season. After going into Houston and sweeping the Astros, they followed that up by taking two of three on the road against the reigning NL champion Diamondbacks, as they went 6-1 on their year-opening road trip.

Now, the Yankees are finally headed home to play some games in the Bronx, where another familiar foe awaits them. Starting on Friday afternoon, the Yankees will host the Blue Jays in a three-game series. The Yanks and Jays have had some notable run-ins in recent years, and this year could provide the same.

Before the action gets going, let’s take a look at the expected pitching matchups for the next couple days.

Friday: Marcus Stroman vs. Yusei Kikuchi (1:05 pm ET)

Getting the start in the home opener will be a likely amped up Marcus Stroman, taking on the team he first came up with. Stroman was good in his first go-round, as he got a win in Houston. All three runs the Astros scored on him were unearned, as he allowed just four hits in six innings. He’s only ever faced his former Blue Jays team once, allowing one run in five innings when he was a member of the Cubs in 2022.

For his career, Kikuchi has mostly been a below-average pitcher, but not really when he’s faced the Yankees. In 53 career innings against the Bombers, he has a 3.57 ERA with 49 strikeouts. That includes a sub-2.00 ERA last year. He did get tagged pretty well by the Rays in his first start of this season, though.

Saturday: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kevin Gausman (7:05 pm ET)

Schmidt was pretty solid in his season debut last Sunday, until some demons from last year reared their head again. After allowing just one run in the first five innings, the Astros lineup started to get to him after the shift to their third time through the order in the sixth. He was pulled after allowing a run on two doubles, with one of the runners he left on scoring later in the inning. That dinged his overall numbers after what had been a pretty good start. So much of this season for him is going to come down to figuring out how to overcome his third at-bat struggles, so we’ll see if he does any better in this one.

Gausman was one of the AL Cy Young finalists along with Gerrit Cole last year, and a non-zero chunk of his season came via the 0.67 ERA he put up in 27 innings against the Yankees last year. He followed that up with a decent opening effort this year, as he held the Rays to one run on two hits in 4.1 innings.

Sunday: Luis Gil vs. Bowden Francis (1:35 pm ET)

After an incredibly exciting spring training, Gil followed that up with an incredibly exciting first start of 2024. He struck out six Diamondbacks in 4.2 innings, as he looked every bit the pitcher that took the bull by the horns in the race for the last starter spot this spring.

Francis has gotten major league time in both 2022 and ‘23, but this will be the first time the Yankees have ever faced him, and we know the old adage about the Yankees facing a new pitcher. He was solid in a small sample size as a reliever in previous years, but he did get hit around by the Astros in his first career MLB start, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings.