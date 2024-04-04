Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/4/24

The Athletic | Brittany Ghiroli: (subscription required) Much as with Aaron Judge two years ago, one of the narratives that will be popping up again and again this season will be Juan Soto’s impending free agency. By this point, you know the drill — despite being one of the greatest players the game has ever seen, Soto has been traded twice in two years, first by a rebuilding Nationals team after he turned down a $440 million contract, then by a retooling Padres team that already had several high-priced free agents and a lack of starting pitching. Now, with the Yankees, Soto is in prime position to set himself for a record-breaking contract this winter, one that will not only start with the number five, but will almost certainly surpass Shohei Ohtani’s average annual value.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: In some positive injury news, DJ LeMahieu, Gerrit Cole, and Oswald Peraza have been progressing well. The Yankees third baseman, who has been sidelined with an injured foot that was revealed to be a non-displaced fracture, has been hitting in the cage and throwing; the next step — arguably the most difficult — is lateral movement on defense. Cole, meanwhile, is close to starting up a throwing program, while Peraza began throwing yesterday — slightly ahead of schedule.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Speaking of Cole, the Yankees ace has done all he can to be a positive presence in the clubhouse and dugout, becoming in essence a second pitching coach (although he refused to call himself that). Several of the younger pitchers, including Clarke Schmidt, pick his brain during the game, asking him to break down what he’s seeing. And, as those of us who heard the reigning Cy Young on the YES broadcast Tuesday night can attest, the man knows what he’s talking about — he basically has a PhD in baseball. Although it’s much more fun when he shows off that knowledge while on the mound, he’s still been a net positive this season.