Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Cole Ragans rolls, but O’s get last laugh

As far as I’m concerned, no one in the majors had quite as chaotic a win as the Yankees did on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. Eleven innings, pitchers batting, go-ahead balks, dudes barking in the dugout after Alex Verdugo’s first homer of 2024 ... it was something! It all ended well, as the Yankees finished their Opening Week road trip with a sterling 6-1 record.

Here’s what else went on among the AL’s best on Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles (4-2) 4, Kansas City Royals (2-4) 3

Cole Ragans’ rapid ascendance to the legion of MLB’s top pitchers has been an open secret in the online baseball community for awhile now, but we still haven’t hit the one-year anniversary of his trade from the Rangers to the Royals for Aroldis Chapman! There’s still time to bring him up to your less-online (and probably more well-adjusted) baseball fans as a stealth Cy Young candidate!

Case in point: Ragans’ dominance of the Baby Birds on Wednesday night after a long five-hour rain delay. Even with top prospects Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, and Heston Kjerstad stuck raking in Triple-A at the moment (Norfolk scored 26 runs on 29 hits yesterday; yowza), the Orioles have an incredible offense, so it says a lot when anyone steamrolls them.

Adley Rutschman doubled off Ragans in the fourth. He was quickly stranded, and that was the only hit surrendered by Ragans in 6.1 innings of shutout ball, fanning seven and walking two (both in his final frame). He even outdueled Corbin Burnes, who Kansas City got to for a pair of runs on nine hits, knocking him out in the middle of the sixth. I went with my own AL Central “not-so-dark horse” in Tarik Skubal for my 2024 AL Cy pick, but I nearly went with Ragans.

Ragans departed with a 3-0 lead, shortly after the surging Maikel Garcia belted his third homer of the year for the Royals. Regrettably for Ragans, he does not have the Royals bullpen of a decade ago behind him, and again, these O’s can really hit. James McArthur stranded the baserunners he inherited in the seventh, but when he returned for the eighth, Colton Cowser greeted him with a single. Mets legend James McCann then belted a double. If you’re going to beat the 2024 Orioles, then you have to handle the backup catcher, who was only appearing because Rutschman was the DH that day. Cowser and McCann scored on a sacrifice fly from Gunnar Henderson and an RBI hit by Rutschman, though the latter was out advancing.

In the ninth, closer Will Smith tried to protect the slim one-run lead. He walked Ryan Mountcastle, coughed up a single to Anthony Santander, and got a gift when the talented Jordan Westburg bunted them over instead of swinging away. That allowed Smith to intentionally walk Austin Hays and pitch to Cowser in a lefty-on-lefty scenario. Baltimore’s top 2021 draft pick went down swinging, leaving it all up to McCann.

I reiterate: If you’re going to beat the 2024 Orioles, then you have to handle the backup catcher. Smith did not.

Ballgame.

Texas Rangers (4-2) 4, Tampa Bay Rays (3-4) 1

Getaway day at Tropicana Field was a scoreless showdown between Nathan Eovaldi and Aaron Civale until the Rangers turned to their superstar to break the tie and give them the edge in this rubber match. Leading off the sixth, Corey Seager belted his first homer of 2024 to get the Rangers’ offense going off Civale:

The inning had already begun ominously for Tampa Bay when second baseman Brandon Lowe was pulled from the game with left side tightness.

Eovaldi fired seven shutout frames of four-hit ball, striking out eight Rays. The Seager bomb was the game’s only scoring until Texas broke it open a bit in the top of the ninth. Shortstop José Caballero wasn’t charged with any errors, but he made two misplays that helped the Rangers’ cause. Josh Smith and Marcus Semien delivered RBI knocks to push the Texas lead to 4-0, which was helpful since José Leclerc didn’t have his A+ stuff in the ninth.

Tampa Bay brought the tying run to the plate twice, but Leclerc retired Caballero and Curtis Mead to give the Rangers the series victory. Including last year’s Wild Card Series dusting, Texas has won four of its last five games at the Trop.

Houston Astros (2-5) 8, Toronto Blue Jays (3-4) 0

The Blue Jays were one Davis Schneider swing away from a truly anemic sweep in Houston. His two-run dinger off Josh Hader accounted for their only scoring on Tuesday, as they turned a 1-0 loss into a 2-1 victory by the skin of their teeth (beaks?). On Monday, they were famously no-hit by Ronel Blanco.

So what did Wednesday have in store? Well, they got a hit.

Blue Jays are one-hit, two days after being no-hit. Really rough series. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 4, 2024

There wasn’t any no-hit drama this time around since the lone knock—a Daulton Varsho double—came in the second, and Cristian Javier didn’t come close to matching Blanco’s efforts. Unlike the latter, Javier walked five and was gone before the sixth even began, with 97 pitches already on his right arm. But the bullpen backed him up with four zeroes on the board.

The Houston offense put on a performance similar to the one they had during the Blanco no-no, anyway. Chris Bassitt turned in his second-straight clunker for Toronto, as Yordan Alvarez homered and roped an RBI double off him to begin the carnage. Bassitt was sent to the showers during the fifth, and erstwhile rotation prospect Nate Pearson gave up singles to Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña, plating both baserunners that Bassitt left.

Alvarez later homered again. So did Peña. And Jose Altuve. Bad night for the Jays!

Other Games of Note

Boston Red Sox (5-2) 1, Oakland Athletics (1-6) 0: Yeah, the A’s aren’t any good. Shocker. Boston only needed a sacrifice fly and some excellent defense from Ceddanne Rafaela to finishing sweeping Oakland away. Kenley Jansen walked the potential tying and winning runs on base in the ninth, but c’mon. It’s the A’s. They didn’t do anything.

Cleveland Guardians (5-2) 8, Seattle Mariners (3-4) 0: The A’s can at least take solace in the fact that they didn’t suffer the worst AL West blowout on Wednesday. George Kirby was a popular Cy Young candidate prior to the season, but he got walloped by the Guardians in Seattle, giving up all 8 runs on 10 hits in 3.2 innings. Logan Allen tossed up zeroes for Cleveland, and to no one’s shock, José Ramírez led the offense with a pair of RBI doubles.

Minnesota Twins (3-2) 7. Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) 3: Jackson Chourio became the youngest Brewers player to homer since Gary Sheffield 36 years ago, and Milwaukee had a 3-1 lead in the seventh as they aimed to match the Yankees’ 5-0 start. But Joel Payamps had a bad day, yielding RBI hits to Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to tie the game, and replacement Bryse Wilson surrendered a three-run blast to Ryan Jeffers. So much for the 162-0 summer in Minneapolis, I suppose.

The Kyle Higashioka Content That No One Asked For

Hi, Higgy! Glad you’re enjoying the West Coast.