Examining Anthony Volpe’s turnaround at the plate

There are two important dates in the timeline of Anthony Volpe’s swing development. The first is October 1, 2023, the final day of the 2023 season and the final day of a regular season that Volpe will look back on with disappointment. Volpe entered the day on a four-game hitting streak and had one hit in six of his last eight games, but his 23rd (and, unbeknownst to everyone, final) two-hit game happened against the Boston Red Sox on September 14th.

Looking to extend that streak and end the season on a high note, Volpe entered the rubber match of the series against the Kansas City Royals, batting second in the order behind DJ LeMahieu. The lineup card did not include Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, or Anthony Rizzo.

In Volpe’s first at-bat, he lined a 105.6-mph single to right field.

But, in his three other at-bats, the young shortstop did not fare so well. First, he struck out on an offspeed pitch way out of the zone:

Then, he flew out on an offspeed pitch at the bottom of the zone:

Finally, to end a season in which he finished with a slashline of .209/.283/.383, an OPS+ of 81, and a strikeout rate of 27.8 percent, tied for 12th highest in all of MLB, Volpe struck out swinging on, you guessed it, an offspeed pitch.

The Yankees would lose the game and the series to cap off a season in which many fans were disheartened and unsatisfied, and Volpe would end a season in which he, relatively speaking, handled the mountain of expectations that come with being a 21-year-old and newly crowned starting Yankees shortstop with poise. However, he found himself making continuous adjustments during stretches of the season that didn’t make sizeable differences in his production. As a result, he was never able to find his stride.

Now, we move to the second important date, which doesn’t just have ramifications for Volpe, but it’s significantly impacted the team as a whole. On November 14, 2023, the New York Yankees officially hired James Rowson as the team’s hitting coach.

Fulfilling different roles for multiple big league clubs, including the hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs (2012-13) and Minnesota Twins (2017-2019), bench coach for the Miami Marlins (2020-22), and assistant hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers (2023), Rowson came into the organization with a wealth of experience. He also had a strong relationship with Aaron Judge, who he worked with extensively as the Yankees’ minor league hitting coordinator from 2008-2011 and 2014-16.

Marry a disappointed Volpe with the introduction of a new (but kind of familiar) face in the coaching staff and an entire offseason to make adjustments, and you get the results fans and media are seeing play out on the diamond. The sample is still very small, but Volpe has been neck-and-neck with Juan Soto for the title of “best Yankee hitter” to this point. The sophomore is slashing .409/.500/.682 with a 1.182 OPS and 0.7 fWAR already, 1.2 points away from his total in 159 games last season.

All of these improvements at the plate are coming because of changes he made to his swing that have been well-documented throughout spring training and into the new season. The most common phrase that has entered the Yankee fan lexicon since it was first coined regarding Volpe is “flattening his bat path.” Heck, even Gerrit Cole mentioned it when he was asked about Volpe on the YES Network broadcast.

"I see a flatter [bat] path, but I think more so, I see a mind that's constantly trying to get better and chewing up as much information as he can. So a swing change or plane change is a product of who he is as a person."



- Gerrit Cole on Anthony Volpe's changes at the plate — Jeff Middleton (@jjmid04) April 3, 2024

But what does “flattening his batpath” actually mean?

Well, for starters, not every hitter swings the same. Shocking, I know. Some hitters have very steep swings, and some have flatter, more even swings, which is reflected in a statistic called “Vertical Bat Angle” (VBA) from our friends over at SwingGraphs. According to the data, Freddie Freeman's swing was the fourth-steepest in MLB last season. As my friend and fellow Pinstripe Alley writer Esteban Rivera calls Freeman’s in his excellent piece over at FanGraphs on the different kinds of steep swings, it’s “the chicken-wing swing.”

Here’s what that looks like:

This swing path has clearly worked for Freeman for essentially his entire career, so it’s not to say that very steep swings are “inferior” in today’s game. There are certainly risks involved, such as a higher affinity to whiff, but specific players can make it work due to other factors (build, approach, stance, etc.). In Freeman’s case, his elbows, specifically his left one, flare out in his stance (hence the chicken-wing moniker), which helps make his swing smoother and more effective.

Bringing this around to Volpe’s case, he had a 33.3 VBA, the same as Marcus Semien and Shohei Ohtani.

Yes, you read that right.

According to the numbers, Volpe and Ohtani’s bats were identical in their angle toward the ground when making contact with the ball last season.

If there is one swing that baseball fans around the globe could recognize, it’s Ohtani’s. The way that Ohtani is built and how he stands in the batter’s box plays a massive part in how he’s going to swing the bat. His hands are always outstretched, meaning he doesn’t have to make any extra movement to get under the ball and clobber it, as he did on this grand slam:

There’s a clear “uppercut” type movement as Ohtani comes through the zone, and it can be seen in other areas, too, but that clip represents it as well as any. But, for Volpe in 2023, this kind of swing path resulted in either missing the baseball completely or being unable to find the barrel for a hard hit.

For example, in the video below, the pitch is a cutter through the heart of the plate, not an exact replica of the cutter that Ohtani got at the very top of the zone, but one that still had the potential to be walloped. Instead, Volpe grounded out.

Overall, in 2023, though, Volpe handled the heat pretty well. Of the nine different pitches he saw throughout the season, the four-seam fastball was the only pitch that finished with a positive run value (+9). But, as we saw at the beginning of this article, in three of his four at-bats against the Royals, any offspeed pitch he saw, including cutters, ate him up, and pitchers knew to take advantage of that.

For example, here’s an at-bat where he sends a 0-2 slider sky-high to shallow right field because he got under the pitch.

The likelihood of seeing this kind of result with any consistency today with Volpe’s more flat swing is much lower. Six of the seven different pitch types he has seen thus far have positive run values. The caveat is, again, that it’s still very early into the season, and things can change on a dime. But the foundation is there. Volpe’s groundball and flyball rates have decreased immensely from 2023, and his line drive percentage has doubled from 24.9 percent to 50.

The 50 percent result is surely a symptom of the small sample size, but any improvement in making hard contact and inducing line drives is a good thing.

Additionally, relative to Volpe’s expected batting average (xBA) in 2023 on offspeed pitches (.196) and breaking pitches (.202), the promise is there as well, with the offspeed figure rocketing up to .325 and the breaking figure shooting to .477. Are those numbers bound to return to earth? Yes. But, with the tangible control of the strike zone Volpe has shown in conjunction with the connections he is making with the ball on offspeed and breaking pitches, the road to sustain these improved peripherals appears more straightforward by the day.

So, let’s now focus on the adjustments and what they look like in practice. Because of where we are in the season, the data on Volpe’s swing path isn’t available yet, so the video will be our best friend.

If I were to show anyone a clip that represents what everyone is talking about with the bat-path jargon, this clip from spring training on a high fastball would be it. Instead of the uppercut action we saw last season, the bat stays on an even plane and moves through the strike zone for a longer time with a much bigger surface area to make contact.

One key difference helping Volpe maintain this path through the strike zone is his back elbow being closer to his body, especially on inside pitches.

Last season, Volpe’s swing was “longer” because his arms were more extended from his body as he swung. But looking at the clip below and even the spring training video, the elbow is much tighter to his hip, limiting any unwanted extra movement of his bat through the zone.

Again, you can see it in this video of one of Volpe’s four hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pause as the bat makes contact with the ball, and you’ll see the left arm is still extended, but the right arm is much closer to Volpe’s hip, and he’s using his hips more to drive through the ball.

And here it is again on the fourth hit of his four-hit game. Instead of extending his arms to swing a little steeper (which he has to anyway because of where the pitch is placed), the arms are closer to his body, allowing his hips to come through and smoke the ball the other way.

Now that Volpe is keeping his arms closer to his body and giving his barrel the chance to stay in the strike zone for a longer period, he has made consistent contact with every kind of pitch, even if that means fouling them away. One of the hallmarks of this 2024 Yankees team is seeing more pitches during at-bats, where the hiring of Rowson has made the biggest difference.

Volpe’s plate discipline has been excellent. His whiff rate has decreased by 15.6 percent, and his walk rate has increased by 10.3 percent. Making contact with pitches he doesn’t like gives him more opportunities to work walks or see the ones he does and drive them into the outfield.

Overall, the numbers have been much better in the smaller sample. His average exit velocity is up 2.2 miles per hour, his hard-hit rate is up 15.3 percentage points, his sweet-spot rate is up by 22.8, and his peripherals have all improved as well.

The Yankees need Volpe to have a big breakout this season, and the work he’s done over the winter and the new ideas brought in by the new hitting coach are helping him become the shortstop everyone wants him to be and he knows he can be. Now that he has made a statement to begin the season, it turns into a war of attrition against regression to the mean and focusing on consistency, even through the inevitable hard times.