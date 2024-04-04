A conversation with Dave Winfield

Dave Winfield has built a singular legacy in the game of baseball.

The 6-foot-6 slugger was selected in not only the MLB draft but the NBA and NFL drafts after a college career where he primarily shone as a pitcher. He went on to compile 3,110 hits and 465 home runs with six teams in his Hall of Fame career, including a stretch with the Yankees that included All-Star appearances in each of his eight full seasons in pinstripes.

This year, Winfield will be working with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Cracker Jack as honorary curator of a new exhibit focusing on the iconic company’s connection to the national pastime through the years. Winfield took some time earlier this week to talk with me about the exhibit as well as the newly-acquired Juan Soto, the Yankees’ chances this season, and how he stays connected to the game of baseball.

I’d love to start by talking a bit about the Cracker Jack at the Ballpark exhibit with the Hall of Fame, for which I know you’re serving as honorary curator. Can you tell me a little bit about that exhibit and how you got involved with it?

Well, Cracker Jack, as you know, has been around a long time, over 100 years, and I know I eat them all the time at the ballpark. But they reached out to me and asked me if I would represent them during this particular campaign this year and help introduce the exhibit at the Hall of Fame up in Cooperstown.

In fact, I was just up there this past week and put the final touches on the exhibit, a couple of the displays, and even got an autographed box of Cracker Jacks and it illuminated a few things for me. I didn’t know they’d been around that long and affected that many people. It was good to be there. And I’m glad to represent them during this campaign this year.

I know the exhibit’s going to feature a lot of different baseball artifacts, some of which, like Cracker Jack, are over 100 years old. Have any of those stood out to you as you’ve been working with the Hall and Cracker Jack to curate the exhibit?

Well, you know, they ended up putting the name and pictures of Cracker Jack on a variety of things. There’s an old lunchbox, you’re probably too young to know what a lunchbox was, you probably used a backpack, but that’s what caught my attention. And I didn’t know that even more recently, they talk about Cracker Jack, but with the contributions of women in sports and business and other forms of life, throughout the year they’ve got Cracker Jill, and it became a hit. And it’s kind of here to stay, you know. They thought that they’d recognize women, instead of just everything for the men. And it’s done very well. Cracker Jill!

So you, of course, were inducted into the Hall in your first year of eligibility in 2001. Are there any ways that you view the Hall and its role in preserving the legacy of the game differently as an inductee than you did when you were playing or first retired?

Well, Nick, I’ll tell you the truth. I mean, growing up, I just wanted to be a baseball player. And those were my heroes. And I never knew how far I could go. I didn’t know it would get a college education for me, a professional career, allow me travel the world, meet presidents, do all those kinds of things. Then, late in my career they started whispering Hall of Fame and then they started talking out loud. And then going in, I was really, really honored because I got a chance to know and play against, you know, some of the greatest of all time, I mean, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron and the Tom Seavers and, you know, Yogi Berra, I mean, I could go on and on. But these were my heroes growing up, and all of a sudden you’re friends with them, you’re playing golf with them, you’re cracking jokes with them, and to be honored in that top, I’ll say, one percent of the people that ever played the game of baseball, that’s truly a PhD in baseball. You know, that’s the top of the line, top of the list. So it’s a great honor.

So this offseason, the Yankees acquired a superstar corner outfielder in his 20s by the name of Juan Soto. There’s an easy comparison to be made to when you joined the team in 1981 coming off four straight All-Star appearances. Was that a difficult transition? And do you have any thoughts about what Soto needs to do to live up to the sky-high expectations that he’s going to be facing?

I think — I know he’s going to do all right. I mean, I’ve followed him pretty closely since he was in Washington and then going to San Diego. You know, that was a little struggle. The guys thought that they had it made, you know, there were so many great players there. And “on paper” doesn’t matter. You have to do it in person and do it live in real time.

But him being in New York, I know he has a great deal of comfort there. You’ve got some big, big hitters, big players, big money players, so he’s not even nearly the highest paid guy. So it’s not about “I’m nervous because I’m getting paid so much.” He is just a great player. If he continues to hit the ball to all fields and keeps that great eye up at the plate, he’s just going to be a great contributor this year. I saw him in spring training, touched base with him briefly. But I just saw his enthusiasm for the game. He’s going to do well.

Along those same lines, by pairing Soto with Aaron Judge the Yankees are expected to have one of the best offensive one-two punches in baseball. You have some experience along those lines playing with Don Mattingly and other great hitters. Do you think that can help bring out the best in both of those players?

I think so. I know so. You know, you’ve got a bunch of big hitters, long ball hitters, the same kind of hitters, and I think that they’re going to feed off one another. The Yankees’ issue won’t be hitting this year, I don’t think. It’ll be just making the pieces fit, you know, new infielders, guys staying healthy.

The last few years, people have been hurt all the time. I tell some guys, “you work out too much. Don’t do it every day.” And just the key is stay healthy and stay on the field and you can contribute. So I think you’re going to see a special year for the Yankees, they’re not going to end up where they did last year. That was very uncharacteristic.

My next question is along those lines, because the Yankees lost 80 games last year, and are hoping to bounce back. When you were on the ‘83 Yankees, they won over 90 games after having a disappointing season the year prior as well. Just from a team standpoint, what factors do you think are are needed to key that kind of a quick turnaround?

Good question. They have to stay healthy. I mean, again, you start the season with Gerrit Cole, one of the top pitchers in the American League, on the shelf for a month or two. That’s not helpful. I mean, it happens. Giancarlo Stanton, just talking to him and seeing him in the spring, I think that he’s going to stay healthier this year. And it’s really about: you can be productive when you’re on the field.

And so that’s the point that I’m going to make. If the guys can stay healthy, they can go a long way. And I just tell guys, it’s not about being so strong that you can hit the ball another 10-15 feet, it’s a matter of can you hit it consistently. “Hit them where they ain’t,” as they say in baseball. “Hit them where they ain’t.” Get them on, get them over, get them in, score runs. That’s what it’s all about. Either a home run or strikeout, that’s not cool. You have to create some tension with the opposition, get on base, have them look over their shoulders, and then keep the rally going. That’s the way I like to play the game.

Last question I’ll ask, as a former player with many interests and commitments outside of the game, how much are you able to stay connected to the day-to-day of each season? And what does staying connected to the game in a broader way through a project like the Cracker Jack exhibit mean to you personally?

Yeah, well, two things, I always stay close to the game because, actually, I work with the Major League Baseball Players Association. So we’re in touch with all the players all the time. And you get to know them personally, you see their careers, you know about their families and the ups and downs of the business part of baseball. But on the other side of it, working with Cracker Jack this year, this is the fun part of the game, fun part of my life. I guess I’ve earned the respect and relationships with so many people in the game and outside of the game. So this is just a fun activity. I mean, I’ve been a lot of things, I have honorary doctorates, but I’ve never been an honorary curator.

So, with this particular campaign going on all year, I look forward to just enjoying my time and I’ll tell you, the fans can go to www.CrackerJackHallofFame.com. And they can even sign up and possibly win an opportunity to come to the induction weekend up in Cooperstown, which would be a great, great thing. And that’s July 19 to the 22nd. So, go online and find out more information.